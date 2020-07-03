All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1188 Bellaire Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1188 Bellaire Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

1188 Bellaire Street

1188 Bellaire Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1188 Bellaire Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
courtyard
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/65021d40ea ---- Kent Apartments offers 17 studios in the quiet residential Hale neighborhood. These spacious studios have been updated with designer flooring, new paint and appliances and feature large walk-in closets. Building amenities include a beautiful courtyard with outdoor seating, on-site laundry and reserved parking. As no pets are allowed, this is a good match for those looking to live in a pet-free building. Situated in the residential Hale neighborhood near Rose Hospital, Kent Apartments are close to lots of great restaurants, shops and parks. Trader Joe?s, Snooze Eatery and Anthony?s Pizza are nearby, as are the Cherry Creek shopping district, and Congress and City Parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1188 Bellaire Street have any available units?
1188 Bellaire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1188 Bellaire Street have?
Some of 1188 Bellaire Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1188 Bellaire Street currently offering any rent specials?
1188 Bellaire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1188 Bellaire Street pet-friendly?
No, 1188 Bellaire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1188 Bellaire Street offer parking?
Yes, 1188 Bellaire Street offers parking.
Does 1188 Bellaire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1188 Bellaire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1188 Bellaire Street have a pool?
No, 1188 Bellaire Street does not have a pool.
Does 1188 Bellaire Street have accessible units?
No, 1188 Bellaire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1188 Bellaire Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1188 Bellaire Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summit Ridge
8330 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Meridian Garden
1001 S Havana St
Denver, CO 80012
Platform at Union Station
1650 Wewatta St
Denver, CO 80202
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Spyglass
7100 Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80224
Encore at Boulevard One
7108 E Lowry Blvd
Denver, CO 80230
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University