1188 Bellaire Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated walk in closets courtyard

Kent Apartments offers 17 studios in the quiet residential Hale neighborhood. These spacious studios have been updated with designer flooring, new paint and appliances and feature large walk-in closets. Building amenities include a beautiful courtyard with outdoor seating, on-site laundry and reserved parking. As no pets are allowed, this is a good match for those looking to live in a pet-free building. Situated in the residential Hale neighborhood near Rose Hospital, Kent Apartments are close to lots of great restaurants, shops and parks. Trader Joe?s, Snooze Eatery and Anthony?s Pizza are nearby, as are the Cherry Creek shopping district, and Congress and City Parks.