Last updated July 1 2019 at 11:08 PM

1171 South Raritan Street

1171 South Raritan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1171 South Raritan Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom fourplex in Denver will welcome you with 860 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Capitol Hill and many shopping/dining options. Parking for this property is 2 reserved parking spots. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Federal Boulevard.

Nearby schools include Godsman Elementary School, and Grant Beacon Middle School, and Florence Crittenton High School.

Pets may be negotiable upon owner approval and pet fees.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 South Raritan Street have any available units?
1171 South Raritan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1171 South Raritan Street have?
Some of 1171 South Raritan Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 South Raritan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1171 South Raritan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 South Raritan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1171 South Raritan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1171 South Raritan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1171 South Raritan Street offers parking.
Does 1171 South Raritan Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1171 South Raritan Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 South Raritan Street have a pool?
No, 1171 South Raritan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1171 South Raritan Street have accessible units?
No, 1171 South Raritan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 South Raritan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1171 South Raritan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
