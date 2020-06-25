1171 South Raritan Street

Amenities

This lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom fourplex in Denver will welcome you with 860 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include washer and dryer in unit. Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails. Also nearby are Capitol Hill and many shopping/dining options. Parking for this property is 2 reserved parking spots. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and Federal Boulevard.



Nearby schools include Godsman Elementary School, and Grant Beacon Middle School, and Florence Crittenton High School.



Pets may be negotiable upon owner approval and pet fees.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care.



