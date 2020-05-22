1168 Jackson Street

Amenities

hardwood floors garage gym elevator fireplace internet access

Neat 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 car detached garage. Property has 1051 finished square feet. Unfinished basement has approx 450 square feet and is great for storage. Fenced back yard in great condition. Refinished wood floors, newer kitchen, beautiful appliances and newer bathroom. Fabulous gas fireplace with the original mantel. If you work downtown, you can easily walk or bike to work. Excellent neighborhood close to old CU Med Center. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248.ext 103