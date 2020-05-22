All apartments in Denver
1168 Jackson Street

1168 Jackson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1168 Jackson Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
gym
elevator
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Neat 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 2 car detached garage. Property has 1051 finished square feet. Unfinished basement has approx 450 square feet and is great for storage. Fenced back yard in great condition. Refinished wood floors, newer kitchen, beautiful appliances and newer bathroom. Fabulous gas fireplace with the original mantel. If you work downtown, you can easily walk or bike to work. Excellent neighborhood close to old CU Med Center. To learn more please call Heartstone Properties LLC at (303) 796-1248.ext 103

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1168 Jackson Street have any available units?
1168 Jackson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1168 Jackson Street have?
Some of 1168 Jackson Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1168 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1168 Jackson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1168 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 1168 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1168 Jackson Street offer parking?
Yes, 1168 Jackson Street offers parking.
Does 1168 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1168 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1168 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 1168 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1168 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 1168 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1168 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1168 Jackson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
