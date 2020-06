1167 Logan Street #9

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

VERY NICE 3RD FLOOR CORNER UNIT IN CAPITOL HILL. THIS 800 SF CONDO HAS ONE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM AND ANOTHER ROOM THAT COULD BE A GREAT OFFICE AS WELL AS A SMALL BEDROOM. THE KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND VERY NICE CABINETRY AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. THE LIVING ROOM AREA HAS GREAT HARDWOOD FLOORS AND EXPOSED BRICK WALLS. THERE IS A LARGE FULL BATHROOM AND A WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT. THERE ONE RESERVED PARKING SPOT AND THERE IS A VERY LARGE STORAGE UNIT IN THE BASEMENT. HEAT, WATER, TRASH IS ALL PAID FOR BY THE OWNER. TENANT PAYS FOR ELECTRICITY AND CABLE. OFF THE THE FRONT OF THE SECOND FLOOR IS A VERY NICE COMMON AREA BALCONY, GREAT FOR MORNING COFFEE. THE BUILDING HAS A SECURED ENTRANCE AS WELL. YOU ARE MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN DENVER AND SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS ALONG 7TH AVE. THIS HOME HAS GREAT WALKABILITY TO MANY DOWNTOWN AREAS. THIS WON'T LAST LONG. ALL APPLICANTS 18 OR OLDER MUST FILL OUT AN APPLICATION Water, sewer, trash is included