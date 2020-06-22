1160 Monroe St

Amenities

This COZY Garden-Level STUDIO is in a Beautiful BROWNSTONE Rowhome ~ just Steps Away from Local Shops and Restaurants ~ in Congress Park, one of Denver's Best Neighborhoods.



REMODELED with Granite Counters, Travertine Tile and Maple Cabinets ~ it's flooded with Natural Light from Garden Level Windows ~ it has its own Private Entrance and a FREE one-car GARAGE Space ~ plus FREE Utilities (gas, electric, water, trash) ~ need someone Quiet and Respectful of other tenants ~ (no pets, no smoking, no pot).



AWESOME LOCATION ~ EASY ACCESS to Congress & City Parks, Cherry Creek Shopping, Downtown Denver, Colorado Blvd, Rose Medical, National Jewish Health, and so much more.



Location: SE corner of Monroe St and 12th Ave

Available: Now

Lease Term: 12 or 18 months (preferred so expires in the spring)

Rent: $895/ month

Security Deposit: $895

Pets: Sorry No Pets



Call Paul at Investor's Realty for showings at 303-618-6378.



www.irdenver.com