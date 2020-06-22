All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1160 Monroe St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1160 Monroe St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1160 Monroe St

1160 North Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1160 North Monroe Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
.
This COZY Garden-Level STUDIO is in a Beautiful BROWNSTONE Rowhome ~ just Steps Away from Local Shops and Restaurants ~ in Congress Park, one of Denver's Best Neighborhoods.

REMODELED with Granite Counters, Travertine Tile and Maple Cabinets ~ it's flooded with Natural Light from Garden Level Windows ~ it has its own Private Entrance and a FREE one-car GARAGE Space ~ plus FREE Utilities (gas, electric, water, trash) ~ need someone Quiet and Respectful of other tenants ~ (no pets, no smoking, no pot).

AWESOME LOCATION ~ EASY ACCESS to Congress & City Parks, Cherry Creek Shopping, Downtown Denver, Colorado Blvd, Rose Medical, National Jewish Health, and so much more.

Location: SE corner of Monroe St and 12th Ave
Available: Now
Lease Term: 12 or 18 months (preferred so expires in the spring)
Rent: $895/ month
Security Deposit: $895
Pets: Sorry No Pets

Call Paul at Investor's Realty for showings at 303-618-6378.

www.irdenver.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Monroe St have any available units?
1160 Monroe St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Monroe St have?
Some of 1160 Monroe St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Monroe St currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Monroe St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Monroe St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Monroe St is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Monroe St offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Monroe St does offer parking.
Does 1160 Monroe St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Monroe St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Monroe St have a pool?
No, 1160 Monroe St does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Monroe St have accessible units?
No, 1160 Monroe St does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Monroe St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Monroe St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
Crescent Flats
7470 29th Avenue
Denver, CO 80238
The Quincy
1776 Curtis St
Denver, CO 80202
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Elevate at Pena station
17607 East 61st Avenue
Denver, CO 80249
Patina
65 Ogden St
Denver, CO 80218
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University