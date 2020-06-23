1160 Colorado Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/598eb17022 ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON COLORADO BLVD - HARDWOOD FLOORS - TONS OFFSPACE ! - WALKING DISTANCE TO NIGHTLIFE, STORES, AND RESTAURANTS! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing- Mercedez Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * ?Rate Information? -12-Month Lease -$900 Rent -$90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400 Security Deposit -$45 Application Fee (per person) -$35 Per Parking Spot -$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) -$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) ?Building Information? -Laundry On Site -Off Street Parking Available -Secured Front and Back Entrance -Three Floors -No Smoking -Dogs & Cats Okay (See above for details) -Vintage Building ?Unit Specific Details? -Hardwood Floors -Two Bedrooms -One Bathroom -Spacious Floorplan -Several Storage Closets -Dining Area -Gas Stove and Oven -Heating -No A/C (Window Units Permitted) -First Floor, Front of Building -Corner Unit Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing- Mercedez Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487