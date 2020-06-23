All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1160 Colorado Blvd
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:55 PM

1160 Colorado Blvd

1160 North Colorado Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1160 North Colorado Boulevard, Denver, CO 80206
Hale

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/598eb17022 ---- CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON COLORADO BLVD - HARDWOOD FLOORS - TONS OFFSPACE ! - WALKING DISTANCE TO NIGHTLIFE, STORES, AND RESTAURANTS! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing- Mercedez Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487 *Pictures shown in this ad are to market the availability of the apartment(s) and the building itself. Pictures displayed in this ad may not be the exact unit, although they are similar. Please book a tour to ensure the floor plan of the apartment prior to leasing. * ?Rate Information? -12-Month Lease -$900 Rent -$90 Flat Monthly Utility Fee (covers use of water, trash, gas, wastewater discharge, and heat. tenant billed independently for metered electricity use.) -$400 Security Deposit -$45 Application Fee (per person) -$35 Per Parking Spot -$150 One-time Pet Fee Plus $40 Per-month Pet Rent for Dogs (one dog up to 50lbs okay.) -$100 One-time Pet Fee Plus $30 Per-month Pet Rent for Cats (per pet. up to two cats okay.) ?Building Information? -Laundry On Site -Off Street Parking Available -Secured Front and Back Entrance -Three Floors -No Smoking -Dogs & Cats Okay (See above for details) -Vintage Building ?Unit Specific Details? -Hardwood Floors -Two Bedrooms -One Bathroom -Spacious Floorplan -Several Storage Closets -Dining Area -Gas Stove and Oven -Heating -No A/C (Window Units Permitted) -First Floor, Front of Building -Corner Unit Thank you very much for your time and interest! Contact Us! RIO Real Estate Management Leasing- Mercedez Leasing@rio-realestate.com (303)-733-0487

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Colorado Blvd have any available units?
1160 Colorado Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Colorado Blvd have?
Some of 1160 Colorado Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Colorado Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Colorado Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Colorado Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Colorado Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Colorado Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Colorado Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1160 Colorado Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1160 Colorado Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Colorado Blvd have a pool?
No, 1160 Colorado Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Colorado Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1160 Colorado Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Colorado Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1160 Colorado Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
