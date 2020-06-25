1150 S Jackson St,

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 06/01/20 Single Family centrally located



Location, location! Charming single family home in fabulous Bonnie Brae - this wonderful 1,840 sq/ft home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and offers modern touches with old world charm including original hardwood floors, gorgeous granite counter tops and fabulous new appliances! The home has been recently updated with a recently refinished basement. When you're not relaxing inside, soak up the Colorado sunshine in your large grass-filled backyard with covered patio. Denver County 1 School district with Cory Elementary, Merril Middle and South High School. One year lease or more.



