1150 Galapago st

Amenities
Short term lease in Lincoln Park - We have recently moved out of our 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom apartment in Lincoln Park and looking for tenants to take over the lease for the remainder of the term (until December).
-$1802 per month for both rooms, willing to consider solo applicants for half rent.
-Cleaned and ready for immediate move in, no security deposit required. Month of September already paid
-2 parking spaces, 1 garage, 1 surface lot next to building
-Balcony with westward facing views
-2 large communal closets
-Washing machine units on floor
-Full gym with squat rack
-Outdoor pool and hot tub
-Shuttle to downtown
-Close to North Broadway and LoDo
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4530368)