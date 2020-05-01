1150 Galapago st

Amenities

Short term lease in Lincoln Park - We have recently moved out of our 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom apartment in Lincoln Park and looking for tenants to take over the lease for the remainder of the term (until December).



-$1802 per month for both rooms, willing to consider solo applicants for half rent.

-Cleaned and ready for immediate move in, no security deposit required. Month of September already paid

-2 parking spaces, 1 garage, 1 surface lot next to building

-Balcony with westward facing views

-2 large communal closets

-Washing machine units on floor

-Full gym with squat rack

-Outdoor pool and hot tub

-Shuttle to downtown

-Close to North Broadway and LoDo



No Dogs Allowed



