Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1150 Galapago st

1150 North Galapago Street · No Longer Available
Location

1150 North Galapago Street, Denver, CO 80204
Lincoln Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Short term lease in Lincoln Park - We have recently moved out of our 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom apartment in Lincoln Park and looking for tenants to take over the lease for the remainder of the term (until December).

-$1802 per month for both rooms, willing to consider solo applicants for half rent.
-Cleaned and ready for immediate move in, no security deposit required. Month of September already paid
-2 parking spaces, 1 garage, 1 surface lot next to building
-Balcony with westward facing views
-2 large communal closets
-Washing machine units on floor
-Full gym with squat rack
-Outdoor pool and hot tub
-Shuttle to downtown
-Close to North Broadway and LoDo

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4530368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1150 Galapago st have any available units?
1150 Galapago st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1150 Galapago st have?
Some of 1150 Galapago st's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1150 Galapago st currently offering any rent specials?
1150 Galapago st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1150 Galapago st pet-friendly?
No, 1150 Galapago st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1150 Galapago st offer parking?
Yes, 1150 Galapago st does offer parking.
Does 1150 Galapago st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1150 Galapago st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1150 Galapago st have a pool?
Yes, 1150 Galapago st has a pool.
Does 1150 Galapago st have accessible units?
No, 1150 Galapago st does not have accessible units.
Does 1150 Galapago st have units with dishwashers?
No, 1150 Galapago st does not have units with dishwashers.
