1136 Krameria St

2Br/1B Mayfair Duplex - Property Id: 71529
Are you a dog lover? You and your dog are invited to make this 2 bedroom/1ba duplex your home. Located in the heart of Mayfair, the mid-century design has a brick exterior so the wolf will never blow this house down. Small yard for entertaining and giving you and your pet some relief. Washer/dryer in unit so you can keep things tidy, and a full kitchen with a brand new range so you can cook and clean to your heart's content.
Mayfair is centrally located to downtown, Anschutz Medical, and a straight shot down Monaco to the Denver Tech Center (DTC). Convenient grocery shopping in walking distance including King Soopers and Safeway.
Open to roommates on one lease.
