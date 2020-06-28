1136 Krameria St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2Br/1B Mayfair Duplex - Property Id: 71529



Are you a dog lover? You and your dog are invited to make this 2 bedroom/1ba duplex your home. Located in the heart of Mayfair, the mid-century design has a brick exterior so the wolf will never blow this house down. Small yard for entertaining and giving you and your pet some relief. Washer/dryer in unit so you can keep things tidy, and a full kitchen with a brand new range so you can cook and clean to your heart's content.



Mayfair is centrally located to downtown, Anschutz Medical, and a straight shot down Monaco to the Denver Tech Center (DTC). Convenient grocery shopping in walking distance including King Soopers and Safeway.



Open to roommates on one lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/71529p

Property Id 71529



(RLNE5130513)