Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

1136 Krameria St

1136 Krameria Street · No Longer Available
Location

1136 Krameria Street, Denver, CO 80220
Montclair

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2Br/1B Mayfair Duplex - Property Id: 71529

Are you a dog lover? You and your dog are invited to make this 2 bedroom/1ba duplex your home. Located in the heart of Mayfair, the mid-century design has a brick exterior so the wolf will never blow this house down. Small yard for entertaining and giving you and your pet some relief. Washer/dryer in unit so you can keep things tidy, and a full kitchen with a brand new range so you can cook and clean to your heart's content.

Mayfair is centrally located to downtown, Anschutz Medical, and a straight shot down Monaco to the Denver Tech Center (DTC). Convenient grocery shopping in walking distance including King Soopers and Safeway.

Open to roommates on one lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/71529p
Property Id 71529

(RLNE5130513)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Krameria St have any available units?
1136 Krameria St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 Krameria St have?
Some of 1136 Krameria St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Krameria St currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Krameria St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Krameria St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 Krameria St is pet friendly.
Does 1136 Krameria St offer parking?
No, 1136 Krameria St does not offer parking.
Does 1136 Krameria St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 Krameria St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Krameria St have a pool?
No, 1136 Krameria St does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Krameria St have accessible units?
No, 1136 Krameria St does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Krameria St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 Krameria St has units with dishwashers.
