All apartments in Denver
Find more places like
1131 N Lafayette St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1131 N Lafayette St
Last updated May 30 2020 at 7:30 AM

1131 N Lafayette St

1131 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1131 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great Studio in with a shared rooftop patio! Great location in CAPITOL HILL! Cheesman Park-two blocks away; shopping, groceries, bars & restaurants as close as 4 blocks away! Easy access to Cherry Creek Mall & downtown Denver.

Must be able to pass a full background/credit check.

For more information contact Pamela Brinkerhoff at 720-789-8981 or pamela@woodruffpm.com

Showings available 7 days a week.

Woodruff Property Management acts as an agent of the Landlord, not the tenant. Woodruff Property Management is required by law to disclose any information provided by the tenant to the Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave
Denver, CO 80237
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
My Block Wash Park
255 Washington St
Denver, CO 80203
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
1412 Steele
1412 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
Broadstone Lowry
82 Uinta Way
Denver, CO 80230
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1131 N Lafayette St have any available units?
1131 N Lafayette St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1131 N Lafayette St currently offering any rent specials?
1131 N Lafayette St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 N Lafayette St pet-friendly?
No, 1131 N Lafayette St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1131 N Lafayette St offer parking?
No, 1131 N Lafayette St does not offer parking.
Does 1131 N Lafayette St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 N Lafayette St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 N Lafayette St have a pool?
No, 1131 N Lafayette St does not have a pool.
Does 1131 N Lafayette St have accessible units?
No, 1131 N Lafayette St does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 N Lafayette St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1131 N Lafayette St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 N Lafayette St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 N Lafayette St does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 BedroomsDenver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly PlacesDenver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive PointsHampdenSpeerHampden SouthVirginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical CollegeCommunity College of DenverMetropolitan State University of DenverRegis University