1125 N Washington St Apt 507
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:25 AM

1125 N Washington St Apt 507

1125 Washington Street · (844) 912-0597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1125 Washington Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
media room
Location, location, location! This rental is close to everything Cap HIll has to offer. Take advantage of this location by spending a sunny day at Cheeseman Park. Visit the beautiful Denver Botanic Gardens. Enjoy some ice cream from Licks over on 13th and Vine St or coffee at Pablo's at 13th and Pennsylvania. Get in a little exercise at the new state of the art Carla Madison Recreation Center. Take in a show at the Ogden or Fillmore Theater. There's plenty to do and see in this highly walkable, bikeable, scootable, wheelable, area from shopping to exploring some of Denver's museums to dining out at one of the many great restaurants. To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled Mondays through Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM based on availability and by appointment only.

$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Pets negotiable with a deposit. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Must be able to pass a background check. Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.

Please note we cannot be held responsible for information listed on 3rd party websites.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 have any available units?
1125 N Washington St Apt 507 has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 have?
Some of 1125 N Washington St Apt 507's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 currently offering any rent specials?
1125 N Washington St Apt 507 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 is pet friendly.
Does 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 offer parking?
No, 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 does not offer parking.
Does 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 have a pool?
No, 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 does not have a pool.
Does 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 have accessible units?
No, 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 N Washington St Apt 507 has units with dishwashers.
