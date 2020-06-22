1125 N Washington St Apt 507

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry media room

Location, location, location! This rental is close to everything Cap HIll has to offer. Take advantage of this location by spending a sunny day at Cheeseman Park. Visit the beautiful Denver Botanic Gardens. Enjoy some ice cream from Licks over on 13th and Vine St or coffee at Pablo's at 13th and Pennsylvania. Get in a little exercise at the new state of the art Carla Madison Recreation Center. Take in a show at the Ogden or Fillmore Theater. There's plenty to do and see in this highly walkable, bikeable, scootable, wheelable, area from shopping to exploring some of Denver's museums to dining out at one of the many great restaurants. To inquire about this rental or to schedule a showing please contact our leasing office. Showings are scheduled Mondays through Saturdays from 10 AM to 4 PM based on availability and by appointment only.



$18 Application fee per adult. Tenant(s) required to have renter's insurance. Pets negotiable with a deposit. No Smoking!!! QUALIFICATIONS FOR APPLICANTS: Must be able to pass a background check. Combined gross monthly income at least three times the monthly rent - No prior evictions - No criminal record. Considering applicants with credit scores above 650.



