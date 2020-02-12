1085 S. Race St

Amenities

Fantastic Property in Beautiful Wash Park! - Available for a flexible lease.



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via: rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



Lovely, expanded red brick Tudor on excellent East Washington Park block. Situated on a 6,300 square foot lot.



Enter the main level formal living room and be graced with vaulted ceilings, a skylight and a gas log fireplace. The updated kitchen has granite composite counters and overlooks the sunny family room below.



Two bedrooms and an updated full bath complete the main level. Located one half flight of stairs from the kitchen area is the main floor family room and dining room. The light and bright family room boasts slate floors, plantation shutters, vaulted ceilings and provides access to the private yard. The exquisite spacious master suite boasts vaulted ceilings and tons of light, a magnificent five-piece bath, a walk-in closet, plus an abundance or extra storage space. The basement provides more livable space with a bonus family room, half bathroom, bedroom (non-conforming), laundry and large pantry closet.



The beautiful, private backyard has a pergola covering the deck, a large grassy area and an oversized 2 car garage. Follow the gorgeous walkway under the grape arbor to the side flagstone patio. Walk two blocks to the shops and restaurants on Old South Gaylord and 6 blocks to Washington Park.



Trash Removal, Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $85/month



Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 2 pets total will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available.



(RLNE5022123)