1068 Roslyn Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 9:59 AM

1068 Roslyn Street

1068 Roslyn Court · No Longer Available
Location

1068 Roslyn Court, Denver, CO 80230
Lowry Field

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
24hr gym
fireplace
accessible
1 bedroom condo at award-winning Officers Row in Denvers Lowry neighborhood. Professionally decorated. Ground floor, end unit, west side, large windows on three sides provide open, spacious feel. Adjacent to Town Centre, walk to shopping, restaurants and 24-Hour Fitness. New unit with many high-end finishes. Fully equipped kitchen. Bathroom with two sinks, tub and separate walk-in shower. Gas fireplace. Washer dryer. High-speed internet access, two flat-screen t-vs. Large covered deck. Two secured, underground parking spaces.

Very convenient to downtown, Denver Tech Center, major hospitals and Fitzsimons campus, and Cherry Creek shopping. Handicapped accessible.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1068 Roslyn Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Some of 1068 Roslyn Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
1068 Roslyn Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 1068 Roslyn Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Yes, 1068 Roslyn Street offers parking.
Yes, 1068 Roslyn Street offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 1068 Roslyn Street does not have a pool.
Yes, 1068 Roslyn Street has accessible units.
No, 1068 Roslyn Street does not have units with dishwashers.
