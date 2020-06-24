1068 Roslyn Street

Amenities

1 bedroom condo at award-winning Officers Row in Denvers Lowry neighborhood. Professionally decorated. Ground floor, end unit, west side, large windows on three sides provide open, spacious feel. Adjacent to Town Centre, walk to shopping, restaurants and 24-Hour Fitness. New unit with many high-end finishes. Fully equipped kitchen. Bathroom with two sinks, tub and separate walk-in shower. Gas fireplace. Washer dryer. High-speed internet access, two flat-screen t-vs. Large covered deck. Two secured, underground parking spaces.



Very convenient to downtown, Denver Tech Center, major hospitals and Fitzsimons campus, and Cherry Creek shopping. Handicapped accessible.