Amenities
1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 Available 06/01/19 South East Denver Gem - Take a Dip In the Pool or Relax on your large patio. Better yet cross the street and play volleyball or ride your bike down Cherry Creek.
This a beautiful well manicured community and this home has been lovingly taken care of. There are 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the second floor and wide open floor plan on the first floor.
The lower level boasts lots of strorage and two garage parking spots!
There are washer/dryer hook ups off the main floor kitchen
3 Bedroom
2 Full Bathroom
1 Main floor powder room
NEW carpet!
Fresh Paint!
Large master bedroom!
Front and Rear entry & Balcony
Open Kitchen with lots of cabinet space
Range, Fridge, Dishwasher, microwave
On-site Laundry!
Off Street parking
Great Access to Downtown DTC and Aurora
Applications are available online for your convenience!
-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.
Deposit: $2000
Rent: $2000
Open HOUSE Wednesday @ 6:30
Please text to schedule your tour today!
Christelle.ford@realatlas.com
720-569-0953
(RLNE4915817)