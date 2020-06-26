Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool volleyball court

1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 Available 06/01/19 South East Denver Gem - Take a Dip In the Pool or Relax on your large patio. Better yet cross the street and play volleyball or ride your bike down Cherry Creek.



This a beautiful well manicured community and this home has been lovingly taken care of. There are 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the second floor and wide open floor plan on the first floor.



The lower level boasts lots of strorage and two garage parking spots!



There are washer/dryer hook ups off the main floor kitchen



3 Bedroom

2 Full Bathroom

1 Main floor powder room

NEW carpet!

Fresh Paint!

Large master bedroom!

Front and Rear entry & Balcony

Open Kitchen with lots of cabinet space

Range, Fridge, Dishwasher, microwave

On-site Laundry!

Off Street parking

Great Access to Downtown DTC and Aurora



Applications are available online for your convenience!



-$45 to apply per adult

-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.



Deposit: $2000

Rent: $2000



Open HOUSE Wednesday @ 6:30



Please text to schedule your tour today!



Christelle.ford@realatlas.com

720-569-0953



