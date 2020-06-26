All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43

1050 S Monaco Pkwy · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Washington Virginia Vale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1050 S Monaco Pkwy, Denver, CO 80224
Washington Virginia Vale

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 Available 06/01/19 South East Denver Gem - Take a Dip In the Pool or Relax on your large patio. Better yet cross the street and play volleyball or ride your bike down Cherry Creek.

This a beautiful well manicured community and this home has been lovingly taken care of. There are 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the second floor and wide open floor plan on the first floor.

The lower level boasts lots of strorage and two garage parking spots!

There are washer/dryer hook ups off the main floor kitchen

3 Bedroom
2 Full Bathroom
1 Main floor powder room
NEW carpet!
Fresh Paint!
Large master bedroom!
Front and Rear entry & Balcony
Open Kitchen with lots of cabinet space
Range, Fridge, Dishwasher, microwave
On-site Laundry!
Off Street parking
Great Access to Downtown DTC and Aurora

Applications are available online for your convenience!

-$45 to apply per adult
-ID and verification of monthly income meeting a minimum 3x the rent amount is required to apply.

Deposit: $2000
Rent: $2000

Open HOUSE Wednesday @ 6:30

Please text to schedule your tour today!

Christelle.ford@realatlas.com
720-569-0953

(RLNE4915817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 have any available units?
1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 have?
Some of 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 pet-friendly?
No, 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 offer parking?
Yes, 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 offers parking.
Does 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 have a pool?
Yes, 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 has a pool.
Does 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 have accessible units?
No, 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 S Monaco Parkway Unit 43 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bank and Boston Lofts Apartments
817 17th St
Denver, CO 80202
1600 Glenarm
1600 Glenarm Pl
Denver, CO 80202
The Ridge at Lowry
10000 E Alameda Ave
Denver, CO 80247
Ascent
8400 E Yale Ave
Denver, CO 80231
2785 Speer
2785 N Speer Blvd
Denver, CO 80211
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239
Carlisle on the Parc
995 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University