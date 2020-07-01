All apartments in Denver
1050 N Lafayette St APT 103

1050 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1050 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
sauna
Beautifully Furnished Studio Apartment in Cheeseman Park! - **Rent this property fully furnished for only $1,465/mo.**

Come tour this gorgeous studio in the heart of Cheeseman Park! This property is conveniently located just a short distance from the park, The Denver Botanic Gardens, and all of the shops, restaurants, and markets in Cap Hill. The unit features a complete remodel from top to bottom with stunning kitchen design, under-cabinet lighting, quartz counters, and Euro-style stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is luxurious and complete with all new fixtures and plumbing. Stylish wainscoting, vinyl plank flooring, LED lights, and bright colored paint give this studio a modern vibe. This unit is on the first floor of a secured access building with an indoor pool, sauna and roof-top deck with mountain and city views. Laundry is located onsite and there is a washer/dryer facilities on each floor. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity!

Pets - No
Section 8 - Yes
Laundry - Onsite
Amenities - Sauna, Indoor pool, Rooftop Deck
Appliances - Dishwasher, Stove, Oven, Fridge, Microwave
Parking - One assigned/Uncovered
Utilities - Tenant Pays All

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5639066)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 have any available units?
1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 have?
Some of 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 currently offering any rent specials?
1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 is pet friendly.
Does 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 offer parking?
Yes, 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 offers parking.
Does 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 have a pool?
Yes, 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 has a pool.
Does 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 have accessible units?
No, 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 N Lafayette St APT 103 has units with dishwashers.

