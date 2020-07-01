1050 N Lafayette St APT 103

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool sauna

Beautifully Furnished Studio Apartment in Cheeseman Park! - **Rent this property fully furnished for only $1,465/mo.**



Come tour this gorgeous studio in the heart of Cheeseman Park! This property is conveniently located just a short distance from the park, The Denver Botanic Gardens, and all of the shops, restaurants, and markets in Cap Hill. The unit features a complete remodel from top to bottom with stunning kitchen design, under-cabinet lighting, quartz counters, and Euro-style stainless steel appliances. The bathroom is luxurious and complete with all new fixtures and plumbing. Stylish wainscoting, vinyl plank flooring, LED lights, and bright colored paint give this studio a modern vibe. This unit is on the first floor of a secured access building with an indoor pool, sauna and roof-top deck with mountain and city views. Laundry is located onsite and there is a washer/dryer facilities on each floor. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity!



Pets - No

Section 8 - Yes

Laundry - Onsite

Amenities - Sauna, Indoor pool, Rooftop Deck

Appliances - Dishwasher, Stove, Oven, Fridge, Microwave

Parking - One assigned/Uncovered

Utilities - Tenant Pays All



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5639066)