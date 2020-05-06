All apartments in Denver
10333 E 26th Avenue
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:38 PM

10333 E 26th Avenue

10333 East 26th Avenue · No Longer Available
Denver
Stapleton
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

10333 East 26th Avenue, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbfe73005d ---- Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. McStain Main Level Carriage Home with 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths with almost 1100 sq ft of living space located in the East Bridge Neighborhood of Stapleton. Beautiful mountain views from front porch! Wazee Model with with open floor plan includes hardwood floors, new paint and 9 foot ceilings throughout. Master Suite with Large Master Bedroom & Bathroom. Spacious Kitchen with stainless appliances and gas cooktop flows into a large Dining Area. 1 Car private Garage; Rate includes HOA, trash, and water. Washer/Dryer; Window Coverings included. Great location blocks from the Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, 3 Pocket Parks, F15 Pool and Westerly Green Belt with miles of walking/running/biking trails. Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, Bluff Lake Nature Center, East 29th Town Center, 80-Acre Central Park and Playground, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, the other five Community Pools, Light Rail Station and some of Denver\'s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST/DSA. Location convenient to Downtown, Northfield Shopping Center, Quebec Square, DIA & Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70. Available July 18th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To East Bridge Town Center Walk To Stanley Marketplace

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10333 E 26th Avenue have any available units?
10333 E 26th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10333 E 26th Avenue have?
Some of 10333 E 26th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10333 E 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10333 E 26th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10333 E 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10333 E 26th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10333 E 26th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10333 E 26th Avenue offers parking.
Does 10333 E 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10333 E 26th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10333 E 26th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10333 E 26th Avenue has a pool.
Does 10333 E 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10333 E 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10333 E 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10333 E 26th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

