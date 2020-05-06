10333 E 26th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bbfe73005d ---- Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings. McStain Main Level Carriage Home with 2 Bedrooms & 2 Baths with almost 1100 sq ft of living space located in the East Bridge Neighborhood of Stapleton. Beautiful mountain views from front porch! Wazee Model with with open floor plan includes hardwood floors, new paint and 9 foot ceilings throughout. Master Suite with Large Master Bedroom & Bathroom. Spacious Kitchen with stainless appliances and gas cooktop flows into a large Dining Area. 1 Car private Garage; Rate includes HOA, trash, and water. Washer/Dryer; Window Coverings included. Great location blocks from the Stanley Marketplace, East Bridge Town Center, 3 Pocket Parks, F15 Pool and Westerly Green Belt with miles of walking/running/biking trails. Close proximity to Central Park Recreation Center, Bluff Lake Nature Center, East 29th Town Center, 80-Acre Central Park and Playground, Dog Park, Tennis Courts, the other five Community Pools, Light Rail Station and some of Denver\'s top schools: Westerly Creek/Bill Roberts/Denver Discovery/High Tech/Isabella Bird/Swigert/DSST/DSA. Location convenient to Downtown, Northfield Shopping Center, Quebec Square, DIA & Fitzsimons (Anschutz Medical Campus) with easy access to I-70. Available July 18th Bike/Walk/Run Trails Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To East Bridge Town Center Walk To Stanley Marketplace