Last updated May 23 2019 at 11:56 PM

1015 Federal Boulevard

1015 Federal Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1015 Federal Boulevard, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Extremely Rare Mixed Use Live/Work Building w/ Kitchen and 1.5 Baths!

AVAILABILITY DATE: June 15th, 2019 for leases of 1-5 years
PET RESTRICTIONS: 1 dog allowed w/ breed and size approval. No other pet species.

USE THIS LINK TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING (click "Schedule Agent Showing"):

https://secure.rently.com/properties/889190

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

LIVE: Loft-style open concept leaves plenty of room for your studio, workshop, or whatever your imagination comes up with. The glass garage door connects living space with private outdoor area, and the views from the roof top are incredible. Jump on the bike path or light rail to be downtown in minutes, and with three off-street parking spaces you and your fellow Broncos fans can walk over to the big game.

WORK: Located on a major commercial corridor with exposure to 50,000 cars/day. Massive amount of outdoor signage space. Front and rear entrances if you want to keep live & work separate. You won't see anything else like this on the market. Entire space can be used as work space if desired.

* Central heat/AC
* Kitchen has dishwasher, microwave, and cooktop, no oven
* Tankless water heater
* High end cellular shades
* 1 bed, 2 baths - 1 with full walk-in shower
* Security system
* Rear security fence with rolling gate
* Steel security door at front of property
* Roof access via spiral staircase
* Private back patio area
* Kitchen
* Flexible lease terms available

GARAGE/PARKING: Parking available in rear of property.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: All kitchen, washer and dryer hookups
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Mixed Use
UTILITIES INCLUDED: None.
YARD: Private back patio.
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
LAWN CARE: No grass, but exterior upkeep is tenant responsibility.

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application)
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 for 3 beds or less, $100 for 4 beds, $125 for 5 beds or more (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, $500 for 3-4 pets. Pets are also subject to an additional security deposit.
LEASE LENGTH: 2-5 years

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

Use this link to apply:

https://secure.rently.com/properties/889190

Click Apply Now
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

