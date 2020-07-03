All apartments in Denver
Last updated June 14 2019 at 4:47 AM

10148 E 29th Dr

10148 East 29th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10148 East 29th Drive, Denver, CO 80238
Stapleton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderland 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Artisan Plaza Home with over 1100 sq ft & open floor plan located in the East Bridge Neighborhood of Stapleton. Feels and lives much larger than the stated square footage! Spacious Kitchen with island that flows into Dining Area. Master Bedroom large walk-in closet. Open living area with fireplace and private patio facing the courtyard. Includes central air, washer/dryer, as well as trash and water bills. 1 Car attached Garage with plenty of storage space. Across from the East Bridge Town Center!! Splash in the F-15 pool, or get your workout in at the Rec Center ? both are just a couple of blocks away! Ideal location steps from the Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path(36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, 80 acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To East Bridge Town Center

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10148 E 29th Dr have any available units?
10148 E 29th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 10148 E 29th Dr have?
Some of 10148 E 29th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10148 E 29th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10148 E 29th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10148 E 29th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10148 E 29th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10148 E 29th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10148 E 29th Dr offers parking.
Does 10148 E 29th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10148 E 29th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10148 E 29th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 10148 E 29th Dr has a pool.
Does 10148 E 29th Dr have accessible units?
No, 10148 E 29th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10148 E 29th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10148 E 29th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

