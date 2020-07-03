10148 E 29th Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21511ba0fc ---- ***Please visit WWW.TJCREALESTATE.COM for all of our current listings.*** Wonderland 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Artisan Plaza Home with over 1100 sq ft & open floor plan located in the East Bridge Neighborhood of Stapleton. Feels and lives much larger than the stated square footage! Spacious Kitchen with island that flows into Dining Area. Master Bedroom large walk-in closet. Open living area with fireplace and private patio facing the courtyard. Includes central air, washer/dryer, as well as trash and water bills. 1 Car attached Garage with plenty of storage space. Across from the East Bridge Town Center!! Splash in the F-15 pool, or get your workout in at the Rec Center ? both are just a couple of blocks away! Ideal location steps from the Stapleton Town Center, Founders Green, the other five Community Pools, Dog Park, 123 Acre Bluff Lake Nature Center, Open Space/Greenway/Walking-Biking Path(36 miles worth!)/Greenbelt, 80 acre Central Park with playground and soccer fields and the Stapleton area?s highly rated public schools: Westerly Creek/Swigert/Denver Discovery/Isabella Bird/Bill Roberts/DSA/DSST. Location convenient to Northfield Shopping Center, Downtown, DIA & Fitzsimons/Anschutz Medical Campus with easy access to I-70. Available NOW Bike/Walk/Run Trails Dog Park Light Rail Station Multiple Parks And Playgrounds Six Community Pools Top Denver Schools Walk To East Bridge Town Center