1011 N Pennsylvania St

***Inquire now for a Private showing showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery *** Great location in Capitol Hill with easy access to Downtown Denver or a short drive to Cherry Creek. Walk to Cheesman Park and all the dining and nightlife this vibrant neighborhood has to offer. This stunning townhouse features hardwood flooring on the main levels and plantation shutters throughout. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a walk-in closet and a 5 piece bath with sunken tub and the 2nd bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with shower and walk-in closet. Finished basement can be used as a 3rd bedroom, office or workout space. PRIVATE ATTACHED 2 car garage! Washer/dryer included. Small pets ok with deposit and owner approval. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. $2495/month - 24 month lease. $2595/month - 17month lease. 17 month minimum. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109.