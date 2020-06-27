All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1011 N Pennsylvania St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1011 N Pennsylvania St
Last updated November 23 2019 at 5:35 PM

1011 N Pennsylvania St

1011 Pennsylvania Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1011 Pennsylvania Street, Denver, CO 80203
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
pet friendly
***Inquire now for a Private showing showmojo.com/emilyerickson/gallery *** Great location in Capitol Hill with easy access to Downtown Denver or a short drive to Cherry Creek. Walk to Cheesman Park and all the dining and nightlife this vibrant neighborhood has to offer. This stunning townhouse features hardwood flooring on the main levels and plantation shutters throughout. Gourmet kitchen boasts granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has a walk-in closet and a 5 piece bath with sunken tub and the 2nd bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with shower and walk-in closet. Finished basement can be used as a 3rd bedroom, office or workout space. PRIVATE ATTACHED 2 car garage! Washer/dryer included. Small pets ok with deposit and owner approval. $55 app fee. $150 admin fee. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. $2495/month - 24 month lease. $2595/month - 17month lease. 17 month minimum. Offered by Emily Erickson, Agent with Renters Warehouse 720-505-4109.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 N Pennsylvania St have any available units?
1011 N Pennsylvania St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 N Pennsylvania St have?
Some of 1011 N Pennsylvania St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 N Pennsylvania St currently offering any rent specials?
1011 N Pennsylvania St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 N Pennsylvania St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 N Pennsylvania St is pet friendly.
Does 1011 N Pennsylvania St offer parking?
Yes, 1011 N Pennsylvania St offers parking.
Does 1011 N Pennsylvania St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1011 N Pennsylvania St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 N Pennsylvania St have a pool?
No, 1011 N Pennsylvania St does not have a pool.
Does 1011 N Pennsylvania St have accessible units?
No, 1011 N Pennsylvania St does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 N Pennsylvania St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 N Pennsylvania St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Buerger Brothers Lofts
1742 Champa St
Denver, CO 80202
The Confluence
1441 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Dylan
3201 Brighton Blvd
Denver, CO 80216
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Advenir At Stapleton Apartments
8008 Montview Blvd
Denver, CO 80220
Tuscan Heights Apartments
1800 W 85th Ave
Denver, CO 80260
The Boulevard Apartments
150 W 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80204

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University