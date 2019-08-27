1010 South Fillmore Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,924 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry, and granite countertops. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, 2 cozy fireplaces, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 1 car garage with an additional detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the porch or fenced yard. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Bonnie Brae Park. Also nearby are Old Chicago, Nordstrom Rack Cherry Creek, Dave & Busters, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, Downtown Denver, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to Colorado Blvd and I-25.



Nearby schools include Cory Elementary School, Merrill Middle School, South High School, and University of Denver.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval, a pet deposit, and $50/month pet rent.



Rent includes water and sewer.



*** LEASE THROUGH JANUARY 2021 !! ***



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.



