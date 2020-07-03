All apartments in Denver
Last updated December 12 2019 at 9:52 AM

1010 Corona

1010 Corona Street · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Corona Street, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
RARE AVAILABILITY!!!

1 large bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Capitol Hill...

Sunny corner apartment on Corona and 10th

Available October 1st...May be able to schedule early move in.

Wonderful neighborhood filled with great people and lots of activity... located near Cheeseman Park, King Soopers, Ace Hardware...Cherry Creek, Pablos Coffee, Thump Coffee & many cool restaurants within walking distance.

New tenant will have to complete application through management company

$500 deposit / $1175 per month plus utilities (average $75 per month) Free internet access

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1010 Corona have any available units?
1010 Corona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 1010 Corona currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Corona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Corona pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Corona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1010 Corona offer parking?
No, 1010 Corona does not offer parking.
Does 1010 Corona have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Corona does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Corona have a pool?
No, 1010 Corona does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Corona have accessible units?
No, 1010 Corona does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Corona have units with dishwashers?
No, 1010 Corona does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1010 Corona have units with air conditioning?
No, 1010 Corona does not have units with air conditioning.

