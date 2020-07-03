1010 Corona.

Amenities

RARE AVAILABILITY!!!



1 large bedroom, 1 bath apartment in Capitol Hill...



Sunny corner apartment on Corona and 10th



Available October 1st...May be able to schedule early move in.



Wonderful neighborhood filled with great people and lots of activity... located near Cheeseman Park, King Soopers, Ace Hardware...Cherry Creek, Pablos Coffee, Thump Coffee & many cool restaurants within walking distance.



New tenant will have to complete application through management company



$500 deposit / $1175 per month plus utilities (average $75 per month) Free internet access