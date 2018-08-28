All apartments in Denver
1008 Corona St #607

1008 Corona St · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Corona St, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
1008 Corona St #607 Available 03/01/19 2bd/1ba condo in Capitol Hill! - Spacious 2bd/1ba 700sqft Riviera Park condo in the Capitol Hill neighborhood! This beautiful unit is conveniently located with easy access to Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, Colorado Blvd, and Colfax Avenue.

Only a short walk or bike ride to Whole Foods, Cheesman Park, and Denver Botanical Gardens!

This wonderful home offers an open floor plan with lots of natural light and a functional layout for hassle free living. The unit has easy access to a large patio deck that suits all your needs.

Truly a beautiful condo with lots of space. Call us to view today!

Features
-Secured building
-New Carpet/Tile
-Dishwasher
-Fireplace
-Rooftop patio deck
-Storage unit
-Bike storage room

Parking
1 assigned space

Laundry
Shared laundry room

HVAC
Radiant water heat & wall air conditioning

Utilities
Owner - Water, Sewer, and Garbage
Tenant - Electricity, Internet, Cable, etc.
*Unit is cable-ready, Dishes are not allowed*

Pets
Small Dogs and Cats OK
*Additional $200 security deposit per pet
*Additional $25/month rent per pet

(RLNE3510991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

