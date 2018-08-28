Amenities

1008 Corona St #607 Available 03/01/19 2bd/1ba condo in Capitol Hill! - Spacious 2bd/1ba 700sqft Riviera Park condo in the Capitol Hill neighborhood! This beautiful unit is conveniently located with easy access to Cherry Creek, Downtown Denver, Colorado Blvd, and Colfax Avenue.



Only a short walk or bike ride to Whole Foods, Cheesman Park, and Denver Botanical Gardens!



This wonderful home offers an open floor plan with lots of natural light and a functional layout for hassle free living. The unit has easy access to a large patio deck that suits all your needs.



Truly a beautiful condo with lots of space. Call us to view today!



Features

-Secured building

-New Carpet/Tile

-Dishwasher

-Fireplace

-Rooftop patio deck

-Storage unit

-Bike storage room



Parking

1 assigned space



Laundry

Shared laundry room



HVAC

Radiant water heat & wall air conditioning



Utilities

Owner - Water, Sewer, and Garbage

Tenant - Electricity, Internet, Cable, etc.

*Unit is cable-ready, Dishes are not allowed*



Pets

Small Dogs and Cats OK

*Additional $200 security deposit per pet

*Additional $25/month rent per pet



(RLNE3510991)