Residence at Austin Bluffs

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $99 with approved credit, up to $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $18.95 utility set up
Additional: $12.50 risk mitigation fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $3
restrictions:
Parking Details: 500 parking spaces for 312 units, $0 parking fee.
Storage Details: Storage closet included for every unit, additional for $15/month