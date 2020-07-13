All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like Residence at Austin Bluffs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
Residence at Austin Bluffs
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:12 PM

Residence at Austin Bluffs

3555 Westwood Blvd · (678) 846-3312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Garden Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3555 Westwood Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Garden Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06 · Avail. now

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 12 · Avail. now

$904

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

Unit 20 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 516 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 24 · Avail. now

$964

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 693 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residence at Austin Bluffs.

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
lobby

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $99 with approved credit, up to $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $18.95 utility set up
Additional: $12.50 risk mitigation fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $200
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $3
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $150-$500
Cats
fee: $150
Parking Details: 500 parking spaces for 312 units, $0 parking fee.
Storage Details: Storage closet included for every unit, additional for $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residence at Austin Bluffs have any available units?
Residence at Austin Bluffs has 4 units available starting at $904 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Residence at Austin Bluffs have?
Some of Residence at Austin Bluffs's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residence at Austin Bluffs currently offering any rent specials?
Residence at Austin Bluffs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residence at Austin Bluffs pet-friendly?
Yes, Residence at Austin Bluffs is pet friendly.
Does Residence at Austin Bluffs offer parking?
Yes, Residence at Austin Bluffs offers parking.
Does Residence at Austin Bluffs have units with washers and dryers?
No, Residence at Austin Bluffs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Residence at Austin Bluffs have a pool?
Yes, Residence at Austin Bluffs has a pool.
Does Residence at Austin Bluffs have accessible units?
No, Residence at Austin Bluffs does not have accessible units.
Does Residence at Austin Bluffs have units with dishwashers?
No, Residence at Austin Bluffs does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Residence at Austin Bluffs?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadmoor Ridge Apartments
3893 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Willows At Printers Park Apartment
2205 Willow Tree Grove
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Woodside Apartment Homes
3562 Lenoso Ter
Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Peaks at Woodmen
6750 Alpine Currant View
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
333 ECO
333 East Colorado Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd
Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Paloma Terrace
2910 Sage St
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
The Oasis Apartments
1495 Farnham Pt
Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Apartments with ParkingColorado Springs Dog Friendly Apartments
Colorado Springs Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity