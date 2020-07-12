/
/
/
anderosa
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
180 Apartments for rent in Anderosa, Colorado Springs, CO
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
18 Units Available
Glen at Briargate
1510 Chapel Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,087
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Glen at Briargate in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
13 Units Available
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1001 sqft
The Parc at Briargate is located at 8175 Summerset Dr Colorado Springs, CO and is managed by Coughlin Property Management LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
5 Units Available
Commons at Briargate
2845 Freewood Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,918
1324 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments benefit from an onsite business center, 24-hr gym, and garage parking. Close to Pike National Forest. Apartments feature air conditioning, natural wood floors, and built-in fireplace. Easy access to the I-25.
Results within 1 mile of Anderosa
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Elements at Briargate
9403 Cadmium View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1125 sqft
Located near shopping, dining, public transportation, and the USAF Academy. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom apartments, with granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances. Carports and garages available with fee. Lots of amenities, including pool.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
79 Units Available
Cortland Grand River
7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,076
1141 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with granite counters, hardwood floors, air conditioning and ceiling fans. Pet-friendly community with a clubhouse, media room, pool, 24-hour gym and parking options. Just off I-25.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:29pm
6 Units Available
Villages at Woodmen
1629 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$958
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
875 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villages at Woodmen in Colorado Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Woodland Hills Apartments
2880 Woodland Hills Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,130
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
970 sqft
Woodland Hills Apartments provide multiple sports amenities, from volleyball to a glistening pool. Easy access to all that Colorado Springs has to offer. Woodsy grounds.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7660 Timberline Ct
7660 Timberline Court, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1323 sqft
Available 08/20/20 Beautiful D20 Home in Cul-De-Sac - Property Id: 318402 Do not miss this home with wonderful curb appeal located in a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3755 Misty Meadows Drive
3755 Misty Meadows Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2104 sqft
4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bathroom Located in Briargate! - AVAILABLE July 3rd! Nice 4 bedroom 3.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
6910 Los Reyes Circle
6910 Los Reyes Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1750 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 04:40pm
1 Unit Available
8070 Essington Drive
8070 Essington Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1200 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8949 Bellcove Drive
8949 Bellcove Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2670 sqft
4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 2 car garage, Wood floors in entry, dining area and kitchen and have been newly refinished. Main level master bedroom with 5 pc bath. Also on the main level is a living room and family room and 1/2 bath.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1193 Turner Rd
1193 Turner Road, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1922 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1193 Turner Rd Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous Home in Falcon Estates - This gorgeous home is what you have been looking for: this 1965 home looks like it is a brand new 2014 home! Spacious open great room with large modern kitchen with rich
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9501 Sycamore Glen Trail
9501 Sycamore Glen Trail, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2617 sqft
School District 20, Pine Creek Home - Great 4 bedroom home in Pine Creek! This home is located across the street from the neighborhood park Pirate's Cove. This is a splash park for Pine Creek residents only.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3313 Misty Meadows Drive
3313 Misty Meadows Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
992 sqft
Great end unit townhome. Two large bedrooms on the upper level as well as one full bathroom. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Laundry room off kitchen with washer/ dryer included. Small fenced patio with storage shed and access to carport.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
8550 Stratus Drive
8550 Stratus Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1477 sqft
Welcome to this charming D20 Rancher. The home is situated on a cul-de-sac and features a large and private backyard. Enjoy the comfort of A/C, main-level living and a oversized 2 car garage with a work shop area.
1 of 13
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3080 Rhapsody Dr
3080 Rhapsody Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1764 sqft
3080 Rhapsody Dr Available 05/18/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Bi-Level Briargate - AVAILABLE MAY 8th This 1,764 sq ft bi-level home has 4 bedrooms - 2 upstairs and 2 downstairs - and bathrooms on each level.
1 of 45
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
9608 Stoneglen Dr
9608 Stoneglen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3200 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - Text RENT ME 644 to 555888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying! VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
7518 Banner Court
7518 Banner Ct, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1198 sqft
Nice 2 bed 1 bath in Briargate. Availability date is subject to change.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9330 Bellcove Circle
9330 Bellcove Circle, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
2782 sqft
9330 Bellcove Circle Available 08/05/20 9330 Bellcove Circle - Briargate - Wolf Ranch area 4-Level with finished garden level basement. Built in 1993. Located on a quite cul-de-sac. Approx. 2,782 total sq ft with 2,761 finished sq ft.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7970 Belford Drive
7970 Belford Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1992 sqft
Belford - Property Id: 57951 Living Area Sq Ft. 1992. Attached Garage 495 sq ft. This property is situated in quiet Briargate Neighborhood on a cul-de-sac lot. Short walking distance to Elementary & High Schools.
Results within 5 miles of Anderosa
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
20 Units Available
Bella Springs
1050 Milano Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,325
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,023
1337 sqft
Close to Voyager Pkwy and The Classical Academy North Campus. Mediterranean-style community features a pool, gym, and business center. Homes have carpeting, a bathtub, modern kitchen appliances, and a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
3 Units Available
Resort at University Park
4675 Alta Pt, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,678
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1085 sqft
Luxury resort living in spacious apartment homes. Units feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, and patio/balcony. Community offers a pool, sauna, business center, and more. Idyllically surrounded by Austin's most beautiful parks. Near the city.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
12 Units Available
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, COCastle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, CO
Greenwood Village, COFountain, COSheridan, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COCimarron Hills, COGleneagle, COManitou Springs, COWoodmoor, COStratmoor, CO