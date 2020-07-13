Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage furnished microwave patio / balcony stainless steel hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub package receiving internet access online portal

Situated on an open, park-like setting with sweeping lawns, shade trees and manicured landscaping, our community amenities include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, spa, poolside gas grill, picnic and barbeque area, two playgrounds, 24-hour fitness center. Broadmoor Ridge Apartments is also a pet-friendly apartment community ... to prove our appreciation for our resident's pets we now have a gated dog park on-site!