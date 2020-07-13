Broadmoor Ridge Apartments

Lease Length: 3-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $27 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. On site parking available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Please contact the office for more information.
Storage Details: 5x10: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.