Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:51 PM

Broadmoor Ridge Apartments

3893 Westmeadow Dr · (719) 722-3588
Location

3893 Westmeadow Dr, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Stratmoor Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 845102 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

Unit 751102 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,524

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 857101 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,554

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 857202 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 727102 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,574

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Broadmoor Ridge Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
package receiving
internet access
online portal
Situated on an open, park-like setting with sweeping lawns, shade trees and manicured landscaping, our community amenities include an Olympic-sized swimming pool, spa, poolside gas grill, picnic and barbeque area, two playgrounds, 24-hour fitness center. Broadmoor Ridge Apartments is also a pet-friendly apartment community ... to prove our appreciation for our resident's pets we now have a gated dog park on-site!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $27 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedrooms)
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
fee: $200 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Surface lot. On site parking available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Please contact the office for more information.
Storage Details: 5x10: $50/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Broadmoor Ridge Apartments have any available units?
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments has 12 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does Broadmoor Ridge Apartments have?
Some of Broadmoor Ridge Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Broadmoor Ridge Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Broadmoor Ridge Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Broadmoor Ridge Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Broadmoor Ridge Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Broadmoor Ridge Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Broadmoor Ridge Apartments offers parking.
Does Broadmoor Ridge Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Broadmoor Ridge Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Broadmoor Ridge Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Broadmoor Ridge Apartments has a pool.
Does Broadmoor Ridge Apartments have accessible units?
No, Broadmoor Ridge Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Broadmoor Ridge Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Broadmoor Ridge Apartments has units with dishwashers.
