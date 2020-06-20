891 Redemption Pt

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym

New! #1 School Dist. 12, near Ft. Carson/Downtown



This new home has 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, and numerous upgrades. This home is located in Cheyenne Heights and in the heart of SW Colorado Springs. Easy access to I-25, Downtown, Fort Carson & other military installations, and within walking distance to Cheyenne Mt. Jr. High and High School within Cheyenne Mt. School District 12 boundaries. (#1 district in the state!)

Neighborhood info: https://youtu.be/yQoW7gBYTQU



Cheyenne Heights is a quaint community that has 19 homes, close to recreation, shopping, dining, military bases, and of course located in Cheyenne Mt. School District 12. Being in an established desired area and the luxury and comfort of a brand new house is truly the perfect combination!



RENT/ RENT TO OWN. Reach out for sales price/exercise option information. Additional homes available in the Cheyenne Hts. neighborhood.

No Pets Allowed



