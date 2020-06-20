All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

891 Redemption Pt

891 Redemption Pt · (719) 310-1645
Location

891 Redemption Pt, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Skyway

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2600 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2527 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
New! #1 School Dist. 12, near Ft. Carson/Downtown - Property Id: 137415

This new home has 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms, and numerous upgrades. This home is located in Cheyenne Heights and in the heart of SW Colorado Springs. Easy access to I-25, Downtown, Fort Carson & other military installations, and within walking distance to Cheyenne Mt. Jr. High and High School within Cheyenne Mt. School District 12 boundaries. (#1 district in the state!)
Neighborhood info: https://youtu.be/yQoW7gBYTQU

Cheyenne Heights is a quaint community that has 19 homes, close to recreation, shopping, dining, military bases, and of course located in Cheyenne Mt. School District 12. Being in an established desired area and the luxury and comfort of a brand new house is truly the perfect combination!

RENT/ RENT TO OWN. Reach out for sales price/exercise option information. Additional homes available in the Cheyenne Hts. neighborhood.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/137415
Property Id 137415

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5812081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 891 Redemption Pt have any available units?
891 Redemption Pt has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 891 Redemption Pt have?
Some of 891 Redemption Pt's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 891 Redemption Pt currently offering any rent specials?
891 Redemption Pt isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 891 Redemption Pt pet-friendly?
No, 891 Redemption Pt is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 891 Redemption Pt offer parking?
No, 891 Redemption Pt does not offer parking.
Does 891 Redemption Pt have units with washers and dryers?
No, 891 Redemption Pt does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 891 Redemption Pt have a pool?
No, 891 Redemption Pt does not have a pool.
Does 891 Redemption Pt have accessible units?
No, 891 Redemption Pt does not have accessible units.
Does 891 Redemption Pt have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 891 Redemption Pt has units with dishwashers.
