8435 Candleflower Circle Available 08/18/20 8435 Candleflower Circle - Beautiful two story located in Academy School District 20. This home is immaculate, open and bright. It offers vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, sky lights, large kitchen with a built in microwave and a flat top range, and a walk out to the back deck. The master bedroom is graceful and large with attached bathroom. Laundry is on the main level and there is an automatic sprinkler system for the front and back yard. Walkout finished basement with a large family room and another bedroom. All close to the park and entertainment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2427764)