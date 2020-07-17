All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

8435 Candleflower Circle

8435 Candleflower Circle · (719) 884-0777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8435 Candleflower Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Briargate

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8435 Candleflower Circle · Avail. Aug 18

$1,800

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2037 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
range
8435 Candleflower Circle Available 08/18/20 8435 Candleflower Circle - Beautiful two story located in Academy School District 20. This home is immaculate, open and bright. It offers vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, sky lights, large kitchen with a built in microwave and a flat top range, and a walk out to the back deck. The master bedroom is graceful and large with attached bathroom. Laundry is on the main level and there is an automatic sprinkler system for the front and back yard. Walkout finished basement with a large family room and another bedroom. All close to the park and entertainment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2427764)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8435 Candleflower Circle have any available units?
8435 Candleflower Circle has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 8435 Candleflower Circle have?
Some of 8435 Candleflower Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8435 Candleflower Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8435 Candleflower Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8435 Candleflower Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8435 Candleflower Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 8435 Candleflower Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8435 Candleflower Circle offers parking.
Does 8435 Candleflower Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8435 Candleflower Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8435 Candleflower Circle have a pool?
No, 8435 Candleflower Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8435 Candleflower Circle have accessible units?
No, 8435 Candleflower Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8435 Candleflower Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8435 Candleflower Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
