Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed garage air conditioning hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Beautiful home at the end of a cul-de-sac. Very private backyard with therapeutic hot tub. The back yard has all gravel and fack turf. Perfect for dogs. The patio door has a built-in dog door for large or small dogs. Full finished basement with new high-quality laminate flooring. Very large walk-in pantry. Newer washer and drier. Large Decor 6 burner stove with two ovens. Full home humidifier.



(RLNE5653227)