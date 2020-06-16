74 Cheyenne Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new corner townhome located in the historic Ivywild neighborhood! Located in the Canyon Creek Townhomes community, this home has 9 ft ceilings throughout, 2 master suites with ensuites and views from the balconies and large windows as well as a 2 car garage. The main living area has hardwood floors, large windows and a fireplace with a tile surround. The kitchen is a chefï¿½??s delight with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an island perfect for entertaining. The kitchen walks out to a balcony with views of the mountains. The townhome is within walking distance to restaurants and entertainment with easy access to I-25.