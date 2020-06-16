All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated May 7 2020 at 7:27 AM

74 Cheyenne Blvd

74 Cheyenne Blvd · (719) 359-8998
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

74 Cheyenne Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Ivywild

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2141 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brand new corner townhome located in the historic Ivywild neighborhood! Located in the Canyon Creek Townhomes community, this home has 9 ft ceilings throughout, 2 master suites with ensuites and views from the balconies and large windows as well as a 2 car garage. The main living area has hardwood floors, large windows and a fireplace with a tile surround. The kitchen is a chefï¿½??s delight with upgraded stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and an island perfect for entertaining. The kitchen walks out to a balcony with views of the mountains. The townhome is within walking distance to restaurants and entertainment with easy access to I-25.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 74 Cheyenne Blvd have any available units?
74 Cheyenne Blvd has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 74 Cheyenne Blvd have?
Some of 74 Cheyenne Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 74 Cheyenne Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
74 Cheyenne Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 74 Cheyenne Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 74 Cheyenne Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 74 Cheyenne Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 74 Cheyenne Blvd does offer parking.
Does 74 Cheyenne Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 74 Cheyenne Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 74 Cheyenne Blvd have a pool?
No, 74 Cheyenne Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 74 Cheyenne Blvd have accessible units?
No, 74 Cheyenne Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 74 Cheyenne Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 74 Cheyenne Blvd has units with dishwashers.
