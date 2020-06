Amenities

pet friendly garage ceiling fan carpet

Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

726 North Logan Avenue - This home is a must see. Very charming 2 bedroom 1 bath, 2 car garage house in immaculate condition. This home features dedicated living room, formal dining area, nice kitchen, bonus room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom, newer carpet, fence back yard perfect for entertaining. Don't miss out on this one!



No Cats Allowed



