All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 7133 Lindquist Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
7133 Lindquist Court
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:55 AM

7133 Lindquist Court

7133 Lindquist Court · (719) 591-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7133 Lindquist Court, Colorado Springs, CO 80927

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7133 Lindquist Court · Avail. now

$2,175

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3363 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two story 4 Bedroom Home in Banning Lewis Ranch - Two story with spacious living room with stone fireplace. 4th bedroom/office on main level. Master with vaulted ceilings and adjoining 5 piece Master Bath, with soaking tub and separate shower with granite seat. The laundry room with washer/dryer hookups, shelving and sink is located upstairs. This home also features central air. Full yard landscaping and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen are included. Banning Lewis Ranch Community! 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage and full unfinished basement for additional storage. Dining room just steps from open kitchen with breakfast bar. The back door opens to the patio and fenced in back yard. D-49. NO PETS

NO SMOKING! Marijuana: The growth of marijuana is strictly prohibited in or on the premises. Smoking: Smoking is prohibited anywhere in premises including the garage if it has one.

Amenity Program Property: A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthier living environment. Additional charge per month is $15.00. Tenants Opting Out will still have requirements to comply with program.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849124)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7133 Lindquist Court have any available units?
7133 Lindquist Court has a unit available for $2,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 7133 Lindquist Court have?
Some of 7133 Lindquist Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7133 Lindquist Court currently offering any rent specials?
7133 Lindquist Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7133 Lindquist Court pet-friendly?
No, 7133 Lindquist Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 7133 Lindquist Court offer parking?
Yes, 7133 Lindquist Court does offer parking.
Does 7133 Lindquist Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7133 Lindquist Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7133 Lindquist Court have a pool?
No, 7133 Lindquist Court does not have a pool.
Does 7133 Lindquist Court have accessible units?
No, 7133 Lindquist Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7133 Lindquist Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7133 Lindquist Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7133 Lindquist Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View
Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Wind River Place Apartments
919 N 19th St
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
University Village
5400 N Nevada Ave
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Mountain View Apartment Homes
4085 Westmeadow Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Vue21
4610 Nautilus Peak Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80924
Overlook at Mesa Creek Apartments
2640 Grand Vista Cir
Colorado Springs, CO 80904
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St
Colorado Springs, CO 80909
The Parc at Briargate
8175 Summerset Dr
Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity