6710 Annanhill Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Walk into a bright and spacious dining area with soaring ceilings and wood flooring. Kitchen is open to family room and walks out into a beautiful backyard. Kitchen has 42" cabinets for plenty of storage space and large pantry. Family room flows into the kitchen and eating area and has a gas stone fireplace with mantel. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. 1/2 Bathroom also located on main level. Master Bedroom is on the upper level. Large and bright with 5 piece adjoining bathroom and walk in closet. Master bath has granite counter top double sink vanity, big bathtub and free standing shower. 2 more bedrooms occupy the upper level along with full size bathroom. Spacious and open loft area that could be an office, play or sitting area. Laundry is on the main level. 2nd Family Room is located in the basement for family movie nights. Basement also has a large storage area. This home has a big fenced in backyard with patio, great for entertaining. 3 car attached garage. Home is located in quiet cul-de-sac near all military bases, shopping, dining, hiking trails and schools. TRASH IS INCLUDED IN RENT! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!