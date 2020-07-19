All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:30 AM

6710 Annanhill Place

6710 Anna Hill Place · No Longer Available
Location

6710 Anna Hill Place, Colorado Springs, CO 80922
Stetson Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk into a bright and spacious dining area with soaring ceilings and wood flooring. Kitchen is open to family room and walks out into a beautiful backyard. Kitchen has 42" cabinets for plenty of storage space and large pantry. Family room flows into the kitchen and eating area and has a gas stone fireplace with mantel. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level. 1/2 Bathroom also located on main level. Master Bedroom is on the upper level. Large and bright with 5 piece adjoining bathroom and walk in closet. Master bath has granite counter top double sink vanity, big bathtub and free standing shower. 2 more bedrooms occupy the upper level along with full size bathroom. Spacious and open loft area that could be an office, play or sitting area. Laundry is on the main level. 2nd Family Room is located in the basement for family movie nights. Basement also has a large storage area. This home has a big fenced in backyard with patio, great for entertaining. 3 car attached garage. Home is located in quiet cul-de-sac near all military bases, shopping, dining, hiking trails and schools. TRASH IS INCLUDED IN RENT! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS GEM!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6710 Annanhill Place have any available units?
6710 Annanhill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6710 Annanhill Place have?
Some of 6710 Annanhill Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6710 Annanhill Place currently offering any rent specials?
6710 Annanhill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 Annanhill Place pet-friendly?
No, 6710 Annanhill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6710 Annanhill Place offer parking?
Yes, 6710 Annanhill Place offers parking.
Does 6710 Annanhill Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 Annanhill Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 Annanhill Place have a pool?
No, 6710 Annanhill Place does not have a pool.
Does 6710 Annanhill Place have accessible units?
No, 6710 Annanhill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 Annanhill Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6710 Annanhill Place does not have units with dishwashers.
