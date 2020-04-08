Amenities

6461 Advocate Drive Available 05/15/20 6461 Advocate Drive - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage home in a quiet and desirable neighborhood! Tons of space in this rancher with 1295 SF on each level. Main level is all finished and basement is a completely unfinished walk out. Main level has a walk out off the kitchen with a small deck. Master bedroom has a large attached bath with walk in closet. Gas fireplace in living room. Nice yard. D-49 schools, very convenient location-2 minutes to Dublin and Powers. 20 in to AFA, 15 to Peterson, 20-25 to Schriever. Available on 4/1. Sorry, no pets on this property. Broadmoor Bluffs Realty requires a credit score of 640 or better for all adults in the home and an income that is equal to or greater than 3 times the payment. Section 8 is not accepted. Contact Dan at 719-331-0411 for more info.



No Pets Allowed



