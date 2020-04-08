All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:15 PM

6461 Advocate Drive

6461 Advocate Drive · (719) 331-0411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6461 Advocate Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6461 Advocate Drive · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
6461 Advocate Drive Available 05/15/20 6461 Advocate Drive - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath 2 car garage home in a quiet and desirable neighborhood! Tons of space in this rancher with 1295 SF on each level. Main level is all finished and basement is a completely unfinished walk out. Main level has a walk out off the kitchen with a small deck. Master bedroom has a large attached bath with walk in closet. Gas fireplace in living room. Nice yard. D-49 schools, very convenient location-2 minutes to Dublin and Powers. 20 in to AFA, 15 to Peterson, 20-25 to Schriever. Available on 4/1. Sorry, no pets on this property. Broadmoor Bluffs Realty requires a credit score of 640 or better for all adults in the home and an income that is equal to or greater than 3 times the payment. Section 8 is not accepted. Contact Dan at 719-331-0411 for more info.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5000802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6461 Advocate Drive have any available units?
6461 Advocate Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6461 Advocate Drive have?
Some of 6461 Advocate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6461 Advocate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6461 Advocate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6461 Advocate Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6461 Advocate Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6461 Advocate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6461 Advocate Drive does offer parking.
Does 6461 Advocate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6461 Advocate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6461 Advocate Drive have a pool?
No, 6461 Advocate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6461 Advocate Drive have accessible units?
No, 6461 Advocate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6461 Advocate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6461 Advocate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
