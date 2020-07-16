All apartments in Colorado Springs
6308 La Plata Peak Drive

6308 La Plata Peak Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 2062692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6308 La Plata Peak Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
This is a beautiful home on a corner lot, located on the east side of Colorado Springs, near the Powers corridor. Premiere shopping and fantastic restaurants just minutes away. The home is in Falcon District 49. There are new paint and carpets throughout, adding to its overall cleanliness and appeal. The main level features vaulted ceilings and is bright and open. The master bedroom and on-suite bath are upstairs. There are ample room and accommodations with three additional bedrooms, an office, and a full bathroom on the upstairs level. A rec room and a half bathroom are in the basement. Washer and dryer and included in the rental price. Come see this before it is gone!

No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 8/7/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 La Plata Peak Drive have any available units?
6308 La Plata Peak Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 6308 La Plata Peak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6308 La Plata Peak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 La Plata Peak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6308 La Plata Peak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 6308 La Plata Peak Drive offer parking?
No, 6308 La Plata Peak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6308 La Plata Peak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6308 La Plata Peak Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 La Plata Peak Drive have a pool?
No, 6308 La Plata Peak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6308 La Plata Peak Drive have accessible units?
No, 6308 La Plata Peak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 La Plata Peak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6308 La Plata Peak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6308 La Plata Peak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6308 La Plata Peak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
