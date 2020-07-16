6308 La Plata Peak Drive

Amenities

This is a beautiful home on a corner lot, located on the east side of Colorado Springs, near the Powers corridor. Premiere shopping and fantastic restaurants just minutes away. The home is in Falcon District 49. There are new paint and carpets throughout, adding to its overall cleanliness and appeal. The main level features vaulted ceilings and is bright and open. The master bedroom and on-suite bath are upstairs. There are ample room and accommodations with three additional bedrooms, an office, and a full bathroom on the upstairs level. A rec room and a half bathroom are in the basement. Washer and dryer and included in the rental price. Come see this before it is gone!



No Pets and No Smoking!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 8/7/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 700.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.