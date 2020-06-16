6264 Northwind Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 4-level home in the Northwind neighborhood is close to Cottonwood Creek Park and Rec Center, shopping, schools and all the amenities you will find on the Powers Corridor. You will see the pride of ownership as you step inside the home. The formal Living room is spacious, has a coat closet, a ceiling fan to keep air flowing and large window for natural lighting. The eat-in Kitchen is open to the Living room. The Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, stone counters, a pantry, wood laminate flooring and more. The dining nook has a walk-out to the back deck and a great pet door! The upper level of the home has 3 bedrooms. The Master bedroom has a chair rail with dual colored paint, adjoins to a 3/4 bath with skylight, a HUGE closet and a ceiling fan. The other two bedroom share a full bathroom also located on the upper level. The lower level has a wonderful Family room with gas fireplace. It also has access to the 2 car attached garage. The basement is unfinished which makes a great storage space or room to grow in the future. The backyard is AMAZING! From the deck, you can get a real feel of how large it is. It's completely fenced-in and terraced with beautiful shrubs! This would make a fantastic place to entertain guests and have pets/children play! This home is not going to last long on the market so go and see it today!



Contact me to learn more about an innovative Lease with Right to Purchase program. Unlike many rent to own programs or lease options, there is no obligation to buy and no non-refundable option fees.



Basic Requirements to Qualify**: Annual household income of $50,000+

Stable employment

No history of eviction or other landlord issues

No pending bankruptcy

No disqualifying criminal history

