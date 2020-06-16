All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 18 2020 at 6:00 PM

6264 Northwind Drive

6264 Northwind Drive · (719) 257-7465
Location

6264 Northwind Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918
Norwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,980

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4-level home in the Northwind neighborhood is close to Cottonwood Creek Park and Rec Center, shopping, schools and all the amenities you will find on the Powers Corridor. You will see the pride of ownership as you step inside the home. The formal Living room is spacious, has a coat closet, a ceiling fan to keep air flowing and large window for natural lighting. The eat-in Kitchen is open to the Living room. The Kitchen has beautiful white cabinets with crown molding, stainless steel appliances, stone counters, a pantry, wood laminate flooring and more. The dining nook has a walk-out to the back deck and a great pet door! The upper level of the home has 3 bedrooms. The Master bedroom has a chair rail with dual colored paint, adjoins to a 3/4 bath with skylight, a HUGE closet and a ceiling fan. The other two bedroom share a full bathroom also located on the upper level. The lower level has a wonderful Family room with gas fireplace. It also has access to the 2 car attached garage. The basement is unfinished which makes a great storage space or room to grow in the future. The backyard is AMAZING! From the deck, you can get a real feel of how large it is. It's completely fenced-in and terraced with beautiful shrubs! This would make a fantastic place to entertain guests and have pets/children play! This home is not going to last long on the market so go and see it today!

Contact me to learn more about an innovative Lease with Right to Purchase program. Unlike many rent to own programs or lease options, there is no obligation to buy and no non-refundable option fees.

Basic Requirements to Qualify**: Annual household income of $50,000+
Stable employment
No history of eviction or other landlord issues
No pending bankruptcy
No disqualifying criminal history
Contact me today for more information.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6264 Northwind Drive have any available units?
6264 Northwind Drive has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 6264 Northwind Drive have?
Some of 6264 Northwind Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6264 Northwind Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6264 Northwind Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6264 Northwind Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6264 Northwind Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6264 Northwind Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6264 Northwind Drive does offer parking.
Does 6264 Northwind Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6264 Northwind Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6264 Northwind Drive have a pool?
No, 6264 Northwind Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6264 Northwind Drive have accessible units?
No, 6264 Northwind Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6264 Northwind Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6264 Northwind Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
