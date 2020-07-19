All apartments in Colorado Springs
6002 Vallecito Drive

Location

6002 Vallecito Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house will welcome you with 1800 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, and dishwasher. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, a gas fireplace, walk-in closets, and a finished basement. The crawl space is perfect for extra storage! Parking for this property is an attached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful Colorado weather from the outdoor patio. Within walking distance is snowy river park and Horace Shelby Park. Within a short driving distance is Ridgeview Marketplace, King Soopers, Bird Dog BBQ, and much more! Travel is easy with quick access to HWY 21!

Nearby schools include Skyview Middle school, Ridgeview Elementary School, and Vista Ridge High school.
2 Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit with $20/ pet rent. Sorry, no cats.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Visit www.719rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.719rent.com
719-471-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

