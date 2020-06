Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You can try before you buy. No Obligation to purchase the home.



WELCOME HOME TO THIS WELL MAINTAINED, OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME IN SUNDOWN!! KITCHEN HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH A TON OF CABINETS AND AN ISLAND AND STAINLESS FRIGIDAIRE APPLIANCES!! THE LIVING ROOM HAS A GAS FIREPLACE AND THE BASEMENT IS FINISHED FOR EXTRA LIVING SPACE. THE MASTER BEDROOM IS HUGE AND HAS A 5 PIECE BATH ATTACHED. THERE ARE 2 OTHER NICE SIZE BEDROOMS ON THE UPPER LEVEL AS WELL AS THE LAUNDRY. THERE IS A LARGE PATIO AREA FOR ENTERTAINING AND COOKOUTS!! THIS HOME IS TRULY A MUST SEE!!

