Colorado Springs, CO
5717 Nairnshire Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

5717 Nairnshire Drive

5717 Nairnshire Drive · No Longer Available
Colorado Springs
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

5717 Nairnshire Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
Ridgeview

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
5717 Nairnshire Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath Home in quiet neighborhood - Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath Home in quiet neighborhood. Very nice home in excellent condition with all the amenities you have been looking for! This exceptional two story has: main floor living AND family rooms; loft family room or office on upper level; fabulous kitchen w/Corian countertops and under-mount sink; stainless steel appliances; laundry room off kitchen includes washer and dryer, central air conditioning; and spacious unfinished basement. Family room provides dedicated spaces for large screen TV, pre-wired surround system, gas fireplace. All the windows have upgraded window coverings. Owner paid HOA covers: non-fenced in lawn and landscape maintenance, automatic sprinkler maintenance and winter/summer energizing for the tenant, and weekly trash/recycling removal. Master bedroom has double doors, walk-in closet, and 5 piece bath. Two additional bedrooms with closets and full bathroom are located upstairs. New weathered oak laminate flooring on the main level provides a very modern look. The fenced back yard provide spacious, private living in this 2,800 square feet home, 2,100 of which is finished. The unfinished basement provides plenty of room for storage. This home has very easy access to the Powers Blvd corridor, Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB and is near Ken Jordan Park, Laura Gilpin Park and Jared Jensen Park. Small dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3769096)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 Nairnshire Drive have any available units?
5717 Nairnshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5717 Nairnshire Drive have?
Some of 5717 Nairnshire Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 Nairnshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5717 Nairnshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 Nairnshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5717 Nairnshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5717 Nairnshire Drive offer parking?
No, 5717 Nairnshire Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5717 Nairnshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5717 Nairnshire Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 Nairnshire Drive have a pool?
No, 5717 Nairnshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5717 Nairnshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 5717 Nairnshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 Nairnshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5717 Nairnshire Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
