5717 Nairnshire Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath Home in quiet neighborhood - Beautiful 3 Bdrm, 2.5 bath Home in quiet neighborhood. Very nice home in excellent condition with all the amenities you have been looking for! This exceptional two story has: main floor living AND family rooms; loft family room or office on upper level; fabulous kitchen w/Corian countertops and under-mount sink; stainless steel appliances; laundry room off kitchen includes washer and dryer, central air conditioning; and spacious unfinished basement. Family room provides dedicated spaces for large screen TV, pre-wired surround system, gas fireplace. All the windows have upgraded window coverings. Owner paid HOA covers: non-fenced in lawn and landscape maintenance, automatic sprinkler maintenance and winter/summer energizing for the tenant, and weekly trash/recycling removal. Master bedroom has double doors, walk-in closet, and 5 piece bath. Two additional bedrooms with closets and full bathroom are located upstairs. New weathered oak laminate flooring on the main level provides a very modern look. The fenced back yard provide spacious, private living in this 2,800 square feet home, 2,100 of which is finished. The unfinished basement provides plenty of room for storage. This home has very easy access to the Powers Blvd corridor, Peterson AFB, Schriever AFB and is near Ken Jordan Park, Laura Gilpin Park and Jared Jensen Park. Small dogs will be considered on a case-by-case basis.



No Cats Allowed



