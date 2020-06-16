Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

5534 Timeless View Available 07/03/20 5534 Timeless View - East Area Townhome 2 Bed 2 1/2 Baths 1 Car Attached Garage - East - Rustic Hills area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 2003 with unfinished basement. Approx. 2,220 total sq ft with 1,504 finished sq ft. Attached 1 car oversized garage. Includes kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, air conditioning, gas fireplace and trash & snow removal. Two bedrooms and two full baths on upper level. Half bath on main level. Fenced in 8x8 deck. NO PETS. No smoking. Colorado Springs District #11 schools - Patrick ES, Irving MS, Mithcell HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNTS! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES 719-574-4646.

Living Room: 16x15 main level

Dining Room: 12x8 main level

Kitchen: 12x12 main level

Master Bedroom: 15x13 upper level

2nd Bedroom: 13x12 upper level

Deck: 8x7 fenced in



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5028875)