All apartments in Colorado Springs
Find more places like 5534 Timeless View.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colorado Springs, CO
/
5534 Timeless View
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

5534 Timeless View

5534 Timeless View · (719) 574-4646
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colorado Springs
See all
Rustic Hills
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5534 Timeless View, Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Rustic Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5534 Timeless View · Avail. Jul 3

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2220 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5534 Timeless View Available 07/03/20 5534 Timeless View - East Area Townhome 2 Bed 2 1/2 Baths 1 Car Attached Garage - East - Rustic Hills area 2 Story TOWNHOME built in 2003 with unfinished basement. Approx. 2,220 total sq ft with 1,504 finished sq ft. Attached 1 car oversized garage. Includes kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, air conditioning, gas fireplace and trash & snow removal. Two bedrooms and two full baths on upper level. Half bath on main level. Fenced in 8x8 deck. NO PETS. No smoking. Colorado Springs District #11 schools - Patrick ES, Irving MS, Mithcell HS. ASK ABOUT OUR MILITARY DISCOUNTS! For details and showing appointment call CLEMENTE REAL ESTATE SERVICES 719-574-4646.
Living Room: 16x15 main level
Dining Room: 12x8 main level
Kitchen: 12x12 main level
Master Bedroom: 15x13 upper level
2nd Bedroom: 13x12 upper level
Deck: 8x7 fenced in

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028875)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5534 Timeless View have any available units?
5534 Timeless View has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 5534 Timeless View have?
Some of 5534 Timeless View's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5534 Timeless View currently offering any rent specials?
5534 Timeless View isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5534 Timeless View pet-friendly?
No, 5534 Timeless View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 5534 Timeless View offer parking?
Yes, 5534 Timeless View does offer parking.
Does 5534 Timeless View have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5534 Timeless View offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5534 Timeless View have a pool?
No, 5534 Timeless View does not have a pool.
Does 5534 Timeless View have accessible units?
No, 5534 Timeless View does not have accessible units.
Does 5534 Timeless View have units with dishwashers?
No, 5534 Timeless View does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5534 Timeless View?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at Allison Valley
11320 New Voyager Heights
Colorado Springs, CO 80921
Artemis at Spring Canyon
4510 Spring Canyon Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Casa Mundi
418 South Tejon Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Retreat at Cheyenne Mountain
1735 Presidential Hts
Colorado Springs, CO 80905
Aviator
1670 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
The Emory Apartments
930 N Murray Blvd
Colorado Springs, CO 80915
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw
Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Residences at Falcon North
6416 Honey Grv
Colorado Springs, CO 80923

Similar Pages

Colorado Springs 1 BedroomsColorado Springs 2 Bedrooms
Colorado Springs Dog Friendly ApartmentsColorado Springs Pet Friendly Places
Colorado Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COCentennial, CO
Littleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COPueblo, COLone Tree, COGolden, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palmer ParkVista GrandePark Hill
Village SevenBriargateGarden Ranch
Pulpit RockRustic Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Colorado Colorado SpringsColorado College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity