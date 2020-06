Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fire pit fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit

Don't miss this unique, dog friendly townhome located right next to Fort Carson! Home has a sunken fire pit on the main level as well as a tastefully updated kitchen and floors on the main floor. Close to shopping and new restaurants on S Nevada. Trash and exterior landscaping included in rent!