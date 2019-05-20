3827 Glenhurst ST

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3BR 2BA 2-Car Gar Tri-Level Home in 80906 - Tri-level home close to World Arena, Cheyenne Mountain & Downtown C/S. Main level has living room and kitchen with dining area. Patio door from dining area to deck. Forced air heat. Skylights & vaulted ceilings. Upper level has master bedroom with adjoining 3/4 bath & 2 more bedrooms and a Full bath off the hall. Lower level has garden level family room with wood-burning fireplace, laundry closet (W/D hook-ups), entrance to garage. 2-car attached garage with opener and remotes. Large fenced in backyard. Backyard storage shed. Great mountain views from deck off dining area. This home does not have A/C.



Sorry, FIRM No Pets

Sorry Nonsmokers Only



Must schedule to view the home prior to submitting an application as we cannot process your application until unit is viewed. PLEASE NOTE: We charge a $35.00 application fee per adult that is nonrefundable if we process your application. Money order, cashier's check, or cash accepted. Sorry, no personal checks. Minimum Credit Score of 625. Can apply online at www.therealtycorner.net. Please call Pam @ 719-260-1555 X116 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4239700)