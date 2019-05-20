All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:10 AM

3827 Glenhurst ST

3827 Glenhurst Drive · (719) 260-1555 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3827 Glenhurst Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Stratmoor Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3827 Glenhurst ST · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3BR 2BA 2-Car Gar Tri-Level Home in 80906 - Tri-level home close to World Arena, Cheyenne Mountain & Downtown C/S. Main level has living room and kitchen with dining area. Patio door from dining area to deck. Forced air heat. Skylights & vaulted ceilings. Upper level has master bedroom with adjoining 3/4 bath & 2 more bedrooms and a Full bath off the hall. Lower level has garden level family room with wood-burning fireplace, laundry closet (W/D hook-ups), entrance to garage. 2-car attached garage with opener and remotes. Large fenced in backyard. Backyard storage shed. Great mountain views from deck off dining area. This home does not have A/C.

Sorry, FIRM No Pets
Sorry Nonsmokers Only

Must schedule to view the home prior to submitting an application as we cannot process your application until unit is viewed. PLEASE NOTE: We charge a $35.00 application fee per adult that is nonrefundable if we process your application. Money order, cashier's check, or cash accepted. Sorry, no personal checks. Minimum Credit Score of 625. Can apply online at www.therealtycorner.net. Please call Pam @ 719-260-1555 X116 to schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4239700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3827 Glenhurst ST have any available units?
3827 Glenhurst ST has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3827 Glenhurst ST have?
Some of 3827 Glenhurst ST's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3827 Glenhurst ST currently offering any rent specials?
3827 Glenhurst ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3827 Glenhurst ST pet-friendly?
No, 3827 Glenhurst ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3827 Glenhurst ST offer parking?
Yes, 3827 Glenhurst ST does offer parking.
Does 3827 Glenhurst ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3827 Glenhurst ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3827 Glenhurst ST have a pool?
No, 3827 Glenhurst ST does not have a pool.
Does 3827 Glenhurst ST have accessible units?
No, 3827 Glenhurst ST does not have accessible units.
Does 3827 Glenhurst ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3827 Glenhurst ST has units with dishwashers.
