Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

This beautifully updated 2 bed, 2 bath fourplex unit is close to everything! Walking distance to Red Rocks Open Space, near Garden of the Gods and close to dining and shopping in Manitou Springs and Old Colorado City! This home has 2 bedrooms and full bath on the upper level. The main level features the living area, kitchen and 1/2 bath on the main level. The unit comes with a lockable storage unit out back.