3211 W Bijou St

Amenities
3211 W Bijou Street - Property Id: 97174
Amazing Pleasant Valley Westside location. 8 minute walk to Starbucks, shops, bike trails, hiking, restaurants. Beautiful view.
Mid-century charm with modern updates. Plank flooring, updated main floor bath, new 3/4 bath, large living room plus huge rec room, eat-in kitchen, laundry with washer and dryer. Large yard, lots of off-street parking, storage shed, RV parking.
Available June 2nd, Currently occupied, do not disturb tenants.
12 or 24 month lease, Trash included. Tenants pay for utilities. Security deposit $2400, income requirement approximately 3x rent, 620 credit score minimum, no vouchers, no evictions, credit/ background check will be performed. No Smoking/vaping of any kind, no marijuana growing. ONE Small or medium dog (under 60 lb) with nonrefundable $350 pet fee, absolutely NO aggressive breeds (insurance restrictions).
Tours on 6/1. Please complete application if you are interested. Due to COVID, tours will only be available to qualified tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97174
Property Id 97174
(RLNE5786797)