3211 W Bijou St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3211 W Bijou Street - Property Id: 97174



Amazing Pleasant Valley Westside location. 8 minute walk to Starbucks, shops, bike trails, hiking, restaurants. Beautiful view.



Mid-century charm with modern updates. Plank flooring, updated main floor bath, new 3/4 bath, large living room plus huge rec room, eat-in kitchen, laundry with washer and dryer. Large yard, lots of off-street parking, storage shed, RV parking.



Available June 2nd, Currently occupied, do not disturb tenants.



12 or 24 month lease, Trash included. Tenants pay for utilities. Security deposit $2400, income requirement approximately 3x rent, 620 credit score minimum, no vouchers, no evictions, credit/ background check will be performed. No Smoking/vaping of any kind, no marijuana growing. ONE Small or medium dog (under 60 lb) with nonrefundable $350 pet fee, absolutely NO aggressive breeds (insurance restrictions).



Tours on 6/1. Please complete application if you are interested. Due to COVID, tours will only be available to qualified tenants.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97174

Property Id 97174



(RLNE5786797)