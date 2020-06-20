All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

3211 W Bijou St

3211 West Bijou Street · No Longer Available
Location

3211 West Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80904

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3211 W Bijou Street - Property Id: 97174

Amazing Pleasant Valley Westside location. 8 minute walk to Starbucks, shops, bike trails, hiking, restaurants. Beautiful view.

Mid-century charm with modern updates. Plank flooring, updated main floor bath, new 3/4 bath, large living room plus huge rec room, eat-in kitchen, laundry with washer and dryer. Large yard, lots of off-street parking, storage shed, RV parking.

Available June 2nd, Currently occupied, do not disturb tenants.

12 or 24 month lease, Trash included. Tenants pay for utilities. Security deposit $2400, income requirement approximately 3x rent, 620 credit score minimum, no vouchers, no evictions, credit/ background check will be performed. No Smoking/vaping of any kind, no marijuana growing. ONE Small or medium dog (under 60 lb) with nonrefundable $350 pet fee, absolutely NO aggressive breeds (insurance restrictions).

Tours on 6/1. Please complete application if you are interested. Due to COVID, tours will only be available to qualified tenants.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/97174
Property Id 97174

(RLNE5786797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

