Last updated June 20 2020 at 12:44 PM

3140 Van Teylingen Drive

3140 Van Teylingen Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1225896
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3140 Van Teylingen Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Palmer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
Ground floor Ranch condo, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with 1 assigned carport parking spot. New Carpet and Paint throughout the unit. Living room, open to the dining area. Brand new carpets and paint! Kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and disposal. Outdoor patio. Onsite coin laundry. Community Clubhouse with outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, playground, and Exercise room on property.

$150 per month additional to cover all utilities/ trash provided by the HOA.

No Pets and No Smoking!!!

Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.
Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.

Home is available for occupancy as of 7/10/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.

The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.
Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.
https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20

Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Van Teylingen Drive have any available units?
3140 Van Teylingen Drive has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Van Teylingen Drive have?
Some of 3140 Van Teylingen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Van Teylingen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Van Teylingen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Van Teylingen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Van Teylingen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 3140 Van Teylingen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Van Teylingen Drive offers parking.
Does 3140 Van Teylingen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Van Teylingen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Van Teylingen Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3140 Van Teylingen Drive has a pool.
Does 3140 Van Teylingen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3140 Van Teylingen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Van Teylingen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3140 Van Teylingen Drive has units with dishwashers.
