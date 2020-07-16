3140 Van Teylingen Drive

Amenities

Ground floor Ranch condo, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, with 1 assigned carport parking spot. New Carpet and Paint throughout the unit. Living room, open to the dining area. Brand new carpets and paint! Kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, dishwasher, and disposal. Outdoor patio. Onsite coin laundry. Community Clubhouse with outdoor pool, Jacuzzi, playground, and Exercise room on property.



$150 per month additional to cover all utilities/ trash provided by the HOA.



No Pets and No Smoking!!!



Contact Action Team Realty for a showing -- 719-559-8416.

Applications can be done at www.ActionTeamRentals.com, which are $35 per adult and each person over the age of 18 must submit a separate application.



Home is available for occupancy as of 7/10/2020. 1-year lease minimum required.



The minimum credit score to apply for this unit is 625.

Please review all other rental requirements to apply to the unit to be approved by Action Team Realty.

https://atr.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/custom/20



Please Check Our website for additional pictures and information. www.ActionTeamRentals.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.