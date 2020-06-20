All apartments in Colorado Springs
2997 E Fountain Blvd

2997 East Fountain Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2997 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Spring Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very Nice 1575 sqft Condo Home Utilities included - Property Id: 282260

Utilities included! Very Nice 1,575 sq ft, 2 bedroom / 2 bath, & additional Family Room and Office in Finished Basement, remodeled End Unit Condo. Centrally Located off Verde, Circle, Fountain, or Academy. Plush Carpeting, Updated Bathrooms including fixtures, Beautiful Hickory Cabinets in the Kitchen, with Granite Tile Countertops. Kitchen is eat in, and walks out to Concrete Patio that is completely fenced. Main Level also has a half bath for guests. Upstairs boast large sunny rooms with Pikes Peak view - 2 large Bedrooms with closets and a Full Bath with Linen Closet. One bedroom has an additional large walk in closet. In the Basement is another Family Room and Office, and the Laundry/Utility Room which has built-ins and room for storage too. Quiet, private complex next to open space with no direct access from Fountain Blvd. Smoke-free. Pet Free.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/282260
Property Id 282260

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5786332)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2997 E Fountain Blvd have any available units?
2997 E Fountain Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2997 E Fountain Blvd have?
Some of 2997 E Fountain Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2997 E Fountain Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2997 E Fountain Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2997 E Fountain Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2997 E Fountain Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2997 E Fountain Blvd offer parking?
No, 2997 E Fountain Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2997 E Fountain Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2997 E Fountain Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2997 E Fountain Blvd have a pool?
No, 2997 E Fountain Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2997 E Fountain Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2997 E Fountain Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2997 E Fountain Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2997 E Fountain Blvd has units with dishwashers.
