2997 E Fountain Blvd

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Very Nice 1575 sqft Condo Home Utilities included



Utilities included! Very Nice 1,575 sq ft, 2 bedroom / 2 bath, & additional Family Room and Office in Finished Basement, remodeled End Unit Condo. Centrally Located off Verde, Circle, Fountain, or Academy. Plush Carpeting, Updated Bathrooms including fixtures, Beautiful Hickory Cabinets in the Kitchen, with Granite Tile Countertops. Kitchen is eat in, and walks out to Concrete Patio that is completely fenced. Main Level also has a half bath for guests. Upstairs boast large sunny rooms with Pikes Peak view - 2 large Bedrooms with closets and a Full Bath with Linen Closet. One bedroom has an additional large walk in closet. In the Basement is another Family Room and Office, and the Laundry/Utility Room which has built-ins and room for storage too. Quiet, private complex next to open space with no direct access from Fountain Blvd. Smoke-free. Pet Free.

No Pets Allowed



