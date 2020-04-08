All apartments in Colorado Springs
2921 West Serendipity Circle

2921 Serendipity Circle · (719) 435-0702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2921 Serendipity Circle, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village Seven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2028 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Cimarron Hills! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. The bright formal living room formal dining room connect you to the updated kitchen with wood plank flooring, granite counters, stone back-splash, coffered ceiling, abundance of storage space. Master suite with double-door entry, wood burning fireplace, two double-door closets and updated attached bath with dual sinks, granite counter tops, stone accents and separate toilet/shower room two secondary bedrooms both with double-door closets full bath. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.
Contact our leasing agent for more information! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 West Serendipity Circle have any available units?
2921 West Serendipity Circle has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2921 West Serendipity Circle have?
Some of 2921 West Serendipity Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2921 West Serendipity Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2921 West Serendipity Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 West Serendipity Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2921 West Serendipity Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2921 West Serendipity Circle offer parking?
No, 2921 West Serendipity Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2921 West Serendipity Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 West Serendipity Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 West Serendipity Circle have a pool?
No, 2921 West Serendipity Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2921 West Serendipity Circle have accessible units?
No, 2921 West Serendipity Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 West Serendipity Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 West Serendipity Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
