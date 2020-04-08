2921 West Serendipity Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Make yourself at home at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in Cimarron Hills! This spacious home features an updated kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. The bright formal living room formal dining room connect you to the updated kitchen with wood plank flooring, granite counters, stone back-splash, coffered ceiling, abundance of storage space. Master suite with double-door entry, wood burning fireplace, two double-door closets and updated attached bath with dual sinks, granite counter tops, stone accents and separate toilet/shower room two secondary bedrooms both with double-door closets full bath. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.