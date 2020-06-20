All apartments in Colorado Springs
2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1

2780 Hearthwood Lane · (719) 249-8057
Location

2780 Hearthwood Lane, Colorado Springs, CO 80917
Village Seven

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Move on up to the east side of Colorado Springs. This home includes 2 beds, 1.5 bath, washer and dryer, and covered parking. Convenient to Palmer Park, shopping, dining, and Peterson AFB. Pets on owner approval.

Presented by:
Cornerstone Real Estate Team
685 Citadel Dr. E #325
Colorado Springs, CO 80909

Cornerstone Real Estate Team is a dedicated fair housing provider and does not discriminate based on race, color, religion, sex, disability, familial status, national origin, ancestry, marital status, creed, sexual orientation or any other protected class as defined by the Fair Housing Act or the state of Colorado.

Generally, our minimum term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. The security deposit is = one months rent and we do allow pets (excluding aggressive dog breeds). Pet deposit and monthly pet fee will vary. Our credit requirement is a FICO score of 640 for at least one of the applicants. Otherwise, a cosigner with 680 credit or higher is needed. We require proof of household income of 2.5 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last months pay stubs or last years tax return. Lastly, we deny applicants with violent felony criminal records and/or evictions within the past 3 years. You can see all our available rentals at www.CallCornerstone.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have any available units?
2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have?
Some of 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have accessible units?
Yes, 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 has accessible units.
Does 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
