2780 Hearthwood Lane - 1

in unit laundry pet friendly carport accessible range oven

Move on up to the east side of Colorado Springs. This home includes 2 beds, 1.5 bath, washer and dryer, and covered parking. Convenient to Palmer Park, shopping, dining, and Peterson AFB. Pets on owner approval.



Generally, our minimum term is 12 months. The application fee is a non-refundable $49 per adult. The security deposit is = one months rent and we do allow pets (excluding aggressive dog breeds). Pet deposit and monthly pet fee will vary. Our credit requirement is a FICO score of 640 for at least one of the applicants. Otherwise, a cosigner with 680 credit or higher is needed. We require proof of household income of 2.5 times the rent amount per month. This can be in the form of last months pay stubs or last years tax return. Lastly, we deny applicants with violent felony criminal records and/or evictions within the past 3 years. You can see all our available rentals at www.CallCornerstone.com.