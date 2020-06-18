All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:31 AM

227 Fairmont Street

227 Fairmont Street · (970) 710-1800
Location

227 Fairmont Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Park Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This large home with finished basement gives this home 5 bedrooms and 2 baths. Large fenced backyard and covered patio. Newer furnace. Washer dryer hookups in utility room.This home has been renovated after several long term tenants. We have repainted the entire interior, changed out all the doors (interior and exterior) put in new carpet throughout the home, re-tiled the kitchen and one of the bathrooms, plus more! New interior photos coming soon! Property is occupied, please do not disturb the tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Fairmont Street have any available units?
227 Fairmont Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 Fairmont Street have?
Some of 227 Fairmont Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Fairmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
227 Fairmont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Fairmont Street pet-friendly?
No, 227 Fairmont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 227 Fairmont Street offer parking?
No, 227 Fairmont Street does not offer parking.
Does 227 Fairmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Fairmont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Fairmont Street have a pool?
No, 227 Fairmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 227 Fairmont Street have accessible units?
No, 227 Fairmont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Fairmont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Fairmont Street does not have units with dishwashers.
