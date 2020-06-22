All apartments in Colorado Springs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2115 N. Tejon Street

2115 North Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Location

2115 North Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80907
North End

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2115 N. Tejon Street Available 07/09/20 Single Family Home - Charming three bedroom, one bath, one car garage single family home located in the OLD NORTH END community!! Close to hospitals, schools, shopping, restaurants, parks, walking/bicycle paths. This is a must see!! This could be your next home! Want to see it? Call us at Bennett-Shellenberger Realty at 719-471-1703 to set an appointment with one of our friendly property managers. We will see you there!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 N. Tejon Street have any available units?
2115 N. Tejon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colorado Springs, CO.
How much is rent in Colorado Springs, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Colorado Springs Rent Report.
Is 2115 N. Tejon Street currently offering any rent specials?
2115 N. Tejon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 N. Tejon Street pet-friendly?
No, 2115 N. Tejon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colorado Springs.
Does 2115 N. Tejon Street offer parking?
Yes, 2115 N. Tejon Street does offer parking.
Does 2115 N. Tejon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 N. Tejon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 N. Tejon Street have a pool?
No, 2115 N. Tejon Street does not have a pool.
Does 2115 N. Tejon Street have accessible units?
No, 2115 N. Tejon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 N. Tejon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 N. Tejon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2115 N. Tejon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2115 N. Tejon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
