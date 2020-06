Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

1911 Giltshire Drive Available 07/10/20 1911 Giltshire Drive - This two story condo is beautiful! It features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Large living room with dining area. Kitchen includes all newer appliances with large counter bar looking into the dining area. Master bedroom has french doors to private outdoor patio. All bedrooms and laundry room are on the upper level. This condo has many upgrades including vaulted ceilings, newer designer blinds and paint. Rent includes trash, water & sewer. A must see!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4870010)